Where to find the best wings on the Jersey shore this football season

Nothing says Sunday football at the bar like a giant plate of wings. As usual, the bars and restaurants at the Jersey shore do not disappoint in this arena – whether you like classic spicy buffalo wings, sweet BBQ, garlic parm or teriyaki there’s something for every wing lover.

We did the research to find the best, but as usual, there’s so many options out there, so be sure to check out your favorite local spots as well this football season. Check out our top picks below:

TOP PICKS

MJ’s NFL Game Day Food Menu and regular menu at all locations features bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of up to two sauces, blue cheese dressing and celery/carrot sticks. Wing options: 6 for $8.99 or 12 for $13.99. Sauce choices include smoky chipotle BBQ, traditional buffalo, garlic parmigiano, sweet & spicy honey Thai, honey garlic, 911 hot sauce or Mr. Q’s Filipino sticky BBQ. The bar also features a sixty-cent boneless chicken wings special every Wednesday.

Leggetts Sand Bar at 217 1st Avenue in Manasquan serves up wings every day of the year and they are always a fan favorite. Half and full orders are available with sauce flavors including Jack Daniels BBQ, Honey Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ style or classic buffalo. Half orders of five wings are available for $14 and a full order of 10 wings for $19.

Bar Anticipation at 703 16th Avenue in Lake Como has its Famous Wings on the regular menu, served fried or grilled, bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce as well as celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing. You can choose from traditional buffalo sauce, spicy garlic, atomic BBQ, chipotle BBQ, garlic parm, gochujang, kickin’ bourbon, sweet chili, traditional BBQ or teriyaki. Wings are six for $8 or 12 for $13. Try the legendary “Bar A Bad Ass Wings Challenge!” if you dare (and sign a waiver ahead of time).

Amendment 21 located at 521 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant features a bone-in or boneless wing “sharable” that comes with 10 wings for $18, tossed in your choice of buffalo, bourbon BBQ, buffalo mustard, garlic parmesan, or garlic chili lime sauce. These delicious bites come with celery, carrots and bleu cheese for dipping.

Beacon 70 at 799 NJ-70 in Brick offers a wide variety of wing options on its regular menu. Diners can choose from buffalo wings or boneless wings coated in your choice of buffalo mild, buffalo medium, buffalo hot, buffalo atomic, cajun spice, makers mark BBQ, chipotle BBQ, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, lemon pepper, pineapple habanero, teriyaki, honey sriracha fire or thai curry sauce. Choose from side ($7.50), small ($14), medium ($19.50) or large ($24). Can’t decide which sauce you want? They’ve got you covered with the wing trifecta ($20) which includes 15 wings and three sauces.

OTHER TOP PICKS

The Salty Whale in Manasquan offers bone in or boneless Whale Wings for $15 and your choice of bone-in or boneless tossed in BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

The Elbow Room on Main Street in Bradley Beach serves regular or boneless wings for $12 available in buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili or teriyaki.

Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright serves up chicken wings off their Casual Cuisine section of the menu. Wings are $14 and are available in the following selections: buffalo with blue cheese, Thai [habanero mango] with ranch, jerk spiced with ranch, Caribbean with ranch and Old Bay with blue cheese. Served with celery sticks.

River Rock on the water in Point Pleasant offers traditional or boneless wings with six wings for $15.99. Sauce options include mild, hot, hot and honey, BBQ, garlic parmesan or teriyaki.

Windward Tavern in Brick has traditional wings fried and tossed in buffalo sauce on their regular menu for $17.

Pig & Parrot Sandbar in Brielle offers “Parrot wings” in the following varieties: buffalo, teriyaki, honey BBQ, ginger soy, mango habanero, caribbean jerk or garlic parmesan. Enjoy a single order of eight wings for $12 or a double order of 16 wings for $20. Vegetarian? Try the BBQ Cauliflower.