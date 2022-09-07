Afternoon showers scatter across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Afternoon rain showers have arrived in certain regions of the Metro Richmond area.

StormTracker8 meteorologists predicted the showers would arrive this afternoon and end later this evening. The scattered showers are impacting several areas but are more widespread over northern regions.

Following the showers, we are expected to see partly cloudy skies through the night.

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Areas of Northern Virginia, such as Frederick County, have even issued a flood warning that will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Multiple water rescues have been reported in the area of Hagerstown in Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

