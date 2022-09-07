ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Afternoon showers scatter across Central Virginia

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Afternoon rain showers have arrived in certain regions of the Metro Richmond area.

StormTracker8 meteorologists predicted the showers would arrive this afternoon and end later this evening. The scattered showers are impacting several areas but are more widespread over northern regions.

StormTracker8: Afternoon & evening showers possible

Following the showers, we are expected to see partly cloudy skies through the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LbG2_0hlusG0R00
(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CtZo_0hlusG0R00
(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhTXt_0hlusG0R00
(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

Areas of Northern Virginia, such as Frederick County, have even issued a flood warning that will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Multiple water rescues have been reported in the area of Hagerstown in Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

