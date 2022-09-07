ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams’ goodbye to U.S. Open a ratings boon to ESPN

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21h7Sq_0hlusF7i00
FILE - Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. It could have been just one night, but Williams' exit from tennis turned into a boon for ESPN. Williams' third-round defeat at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic had the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN's 43-year history, beating the 3.9 million who watched the 2012 Wimbledon men's final between Roger Federer and Andy Murray. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams’ long goodbye to the U.S. Open proved a boon to ESPN.

Facing down the possibility of a first-round knockout, Williams instead gave the sports network four nights of prime-time programming last week, with her eventual loss to Ajla Tomljanovic reaching the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN’s 43-year history.

ESPN happily adjusted on the fly, asking Open officials to move Williams’ doubles match with her sister Venus to Thursday evening, and moving a college football game off its main network on Friday to make room for the match with Tomljanovic.

That Friday match reached 4.8 million viewers, peaking at 6.9 million, the Nielsen company said. It beat the previous record-holder, the 2012 Wimbledon men’s final between Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

“We knew it was going to be a huge story,” said John Suchenski, ESPN’s programming director, on Wednesday. “I’m not sure we knew how much it was going to play out, audience-wise. Obviously, we’re thrilled by the numbers.”

Williams’ first-round victory over Danka Kovinic last Monday, along with a post-match ceremony, was seen by 2.7 million people — or 289% above comparable first round coverage in 2021, Nielsen said. Wednesday’s victory over Anett Kontaveit reached 3.6 million. Thursday’s sister act, the first time ESPN has shown a doubles match in prime time, averaged 2.2 million.

Suchenski said he hoped for a “halo effect” that would boost the Open ratings for a Williams-less second week, but ESPN is cognizant of reality.

“The first week was the Serena Open,” tennis analyst John McEnroe said during Sunday’s coverage. “Now it’s the U.S. Open.”

Among broadcast networks last week, ABC led with a prime time average of 4.2 million viewers. NBC had 2.63 million, CBS had 2.56 million, Fox had 1.6 million, Univision had 1.1 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 860,000.

ESPN led all the cable networks with an average of 2.58 million, Fox News had 2.1 million, MSNBC had 1.36 million, HGTV had 870,000 and USA had 842,000.

The streaming debut of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” reached an estimated 1.8 million U.S. households last weekend, according to Samba TV. That’s Amazon Prime’s biggest debut of the year, the research company said.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with 7.2 million viewers last week, Nielsen said. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.1 million.

For the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, the 20 most-watched programs in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. College Football: Notre Dame at Ohio State, ABC, 10.53 million.

2. College Football: Florida St. at LSU, ABC, 7.55 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.36 million.

4. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 5.48 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 5.12 million.

6. U.S. Open Tennis (Friday), ESPN, 4.56 million.

7. “Password,” NBC, 3.92 million.

8. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.8 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 3.7 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.68 million.

11. College Football: Penn State at Purdue, Fox, 3.51 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 3.39 million.

13. “Bachelorette: Men Tell All,” ABC, 3.32 million.

14. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.294 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.288 million.

16. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.27 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.208 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.206 million.

19. College Football: West Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 3.15 million.

20. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 3.14 million.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jessica Pegula sips from can of Heineken after US Open loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The No. 8-seeed Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is the country’s highest-ranked tennis player, took some swigs of her Heineken between answers to questions from reporters. When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.” Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
TENNIS
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Roger Federer
TMZ.com

NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week

Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEKU

Bernard Shaw, longtime CNN anchor, has died at 82

Bernard Shaw, the CNN anchor who was a mainstay for the network for more than 20 years, died Wednesday at age 82. In a statement, his family announced that Shaw died of pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19. Shaw was with CNN when it launched in 1980, and served as its first...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Diaz to face Ferguson at UFC 279 after Chimaev misses weight

Nate Diaz will take on fellow veteran welterweight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event showdown with Diaz. The top three fights on the pay-per-view card were shuffled because of Chimaev’s failed weight cut Friday, but all six fighters will still compete Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Chimaev weighed in 7 1/2 pounds over the limit at 178.5 pounds at the UFC Apex gym, and the Chechnya-born Swede’s mistake led to several late adjustments to the show on the Las Vegas Strip. Chimaev will fight rival Kevin Holland instead, while Holland’s scheduled opponent will fight Ferguson’s scheduled opponent. Ferguson was scheduled to face Li Jingliang in the penultimate bout of UFC 279. Instead, the longtime title contender who briefly held the lightweight belt will step up to the five-round main event against Diaz, one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles Weighs in on Whether She'll Compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles isn't ruling out a return to the Olympic stage. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist spoke about the possibility of participating as a competing gymnast in the Paris 2024 Olympics during her Wednesday night appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I think, right now, I still have...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Us Open#Nbc#Woul
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy