ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Sedgwick County, City of Wichita to apply for federal flood control grant

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbQDP_0hlus1qn00

The city and county will sign a joint letter of intent for a grant application to address flooding concerns in the Calfskin Creek basin.

The groups had applied for a similar grant last year but learned in August that their effort was unsuccessful. To apply for this year's nearly $2.3 billion in federal funding, the city and county must sign and file the letter of intent with Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) by Thursday, September 15. If invited, the city and county would have until the end of the year to file the formal grant proposal with the state, who then in turn refers it to the federal government.

The estimated $40 million project would build two dry detention dams, one around 21st Street North and 167th Street West, the other near Pawnee and 135th Street West. Studies done for the city of Wichita say the dams would remove 149 buildings from the flood plain and eliminate street flooding at 7 locations.

Federal funding would pay $30 million of the project's cost, while the city and county would each contribute $5 million.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfdi.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County trying again to get federal funding for flood project

Wichita and Sedgwick County are making another try at federal grant funding for a proposed flood control project. The Wichita City Council and the Sedgwick County Commission have approved letters of intent to apply for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and its BRIC (Building Resilience in Communities) program. The city and county applied for the grant last fall but did not get approval for funding. They are making a new application under the Fiscal Year 2022 round of grants, which will have a total of almost $2.3 billion available for projects across the U.S.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Want to work for the City of Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has some jobs it is trying to fill, so it is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. If you are interested in applying, you do not need to register ahead of time. Instead, go to the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, between […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Flood Plain
KSN News

Warrant scam reported again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning residents about another warrant scam making rounds again. According to the RCSO, the callers pretend to be a member of law enforcement and often tell the person they’ve called that they have an outstanding warrant. The scammer says the warrant can be cleared […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A gas leak in the Riverside area of north Wichita prompted a strong emergency response and temporary evacuations. A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said a little after crews responded to the call about 8:30 p.m., northbound Perry and Coolidge streets were blocked off between 12th and 13th streets and temporary evacuations ranged from Coolidge Street, west to the river.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools seeks approval of devices to detect guns, explosives

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Public Schools announced Wednesday a new safety measure that the Board of Education will be asked to approve on Monday. "I say all the time that if you want a safe school, you can't just do it with bricks and mortar, you have to do it with people as well," Wichita Public Schools' Safety and Environmental Services Director, Terri Moses said Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover Public Schools warns of scammer

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public Schools (APS) is warning local businesses of a scammer. According to a Facebook post by APS, “A man, supposedly from Texas, is calling local businesses, saying he’s selling advertising to raise money for Andover High School athletics.” APS says its schools and the district have no affiliation with the […]
ANDOVER, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy