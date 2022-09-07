ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

supertalk929.com

Deer versus motorcycle crash leaves one dead

A Johnson City man has died after a motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in Boones Creek Sunday afternoon. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Donald Newell was traveling East on Boones Creek Road near the intersection of Browns Road when he struck a deer in the roadway.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

WCSO: Arson possible cause for apartment fire that displaced 26 people

An apartment fire that happened in Bristol, Virginia Sunday night is being investigated as possible arson. According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the structure on Wilson Haus Road was declared a total loss after the fire spread to numerous units throughout the building. Officials say 26 individuals...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Fire Displaces Several Families, Suspect In Custody In Connection With Blaze

Virginia State Police say a suspect is in custody after fire broke out in an apartment building in Washington County Virginia that displaced several families. State Police say the fire broke out at the 24 hundred Block of Wilson Haus Road Monday morning. The fire was in the suspects apartment and the suspect lives with a mental heath condition. No injuries were reported, and the blaze remains under investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Police: Man threatening victims at Limestone home with rifle charged with aggravated assault

A Limestone, Tennessee man is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault following an incident Friday night. A report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office said Dakota Milhorn, 27, threatened to kill the victims with a rifle while they were taking items out of his home. That gun was later recovered during the investigation.
LIMESTONE, TN
