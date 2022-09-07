Read full article on original website
PLGA-microspheres-carried circGMCL1 protects against Crohn's colitis through alleviating NLRP3 inflammasome-induced pyroptosis by promoting autophagy
This study aimed to at explore exploring the biological functions of dysregulated circRNA in Crohn's disease (CD) pathogenesis, with the overarching goal of and providing potential novel therapeutic targets. CircRNA microarray and quantitative real time-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) analyses were performed to investigate and verify the candidate dysregulated circRNA. The Next, clinical, in vivo, and in vitro studies were performed to investigate explore the biological function and mechanisms of the candidate circRNA in CD. The therapeutic effect of poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid)-microspheres (PLGA MSs)-carried oe-circGMCL1 in experimental colitis models of IL-10 knock-out mice was assessed. CircGMCL1 was identified as the candidate circRNA by microarray and qRT-PCR analyses. Results showed that circGMCL1 expression was negatively correlated with CD-associated inflammatory indices, suggesting that it is a CD-associated circRNA. Microarray and bioinformatics analyses identified miR-124-3p and Annexin 7 (ANXA7) as its downstream mechanisms. The in vitro studies revealed that circGMCL1 mediates its effects on autophagy and NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated pyroptosis in epithelial cells through the ceRNA network. Moreover, the in vivo studies identified the therapeutic effect of PLGA MSs-carried oe-circGMCL1 in experimental colitis models. This study suggests that circGMCL1 protects intestinal barrier function against Crohn's colitis through alleviating NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated epithelial pyroptosis by promoting autophagy through regulating ANXA7 via sponging miR-124-3p. Therefore, circGMCL1 can serve as a potential biological therapeutic target for Crohn's colitis.
CAR-T cell therapy-related cytokine release syndrome and therapeutic response is modulated by the gut microbiome in hematologic malignancies
Immunotherapy utilizing chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy holds promise for hematologic malignancies, however, response rates and associated immune-related adverse effects widely vary among patients. Here we show, by comparing diversity and composition of the gut microbiome during different CAR-T therapeutic phases in the clinical trial ChiCTR1800017404, that the gut flora characteristically differs among patients and according to treatment stages, and might also reflect patient response to therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM; n"‰="‰43), acute lympholastic leukemia (ALL; n"‰="‰23) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL; n"‰="‰12). We observe significant temporal differences in diversity and abundance of Bifidobacterium, Prevotella, Sutterella, and Collinsella between MM patients in complete remission (n"‰="‰24) and those in partial remission (n"‰="‰11). Furthermore, we find that patients with severe cytokine release syndrome present with higher abundance of Bifidobacterium, Leuconostoc, Stenotrophomonas, and Staphylococcus, which is reproducible in an independent cohort of 38 MM patients. This study has important implications for understanding the biological role of the microbiome in CAR-T treatment responsiveness of hematologic malignancy patients, and may guide therapeutic intervention to increase efficacy. The success rate of CAR-T cell therapy is high in blood cancers, yet individual patient characteristics might reduce therapeutic benefit. Here we show that therapeutic response in MM, ALL and NHL, and occurrence of severe cytokine release syndrome in multiple myeloma are associated with specific gut microbiome alterations.
The prevention of home-cage grid climbing affects muscle strength in mice
Experimenters and treatment methods are the major contributors to data variability in behavioral neuroscience. However, home cage characteristics are likely associated with data variability. Mice housed in breeding cages spontaneously exhibit behavioral patterns such as biting into the wire grid and climbing on the grid lid. We aimed to clarify the effect of covering the stainless steel wire grid lid in commonly used home cage with Plexiglas to prevent climbing on muscle strength in mice. Furthermore, we investigated the effects of climbing prevention on activity and anxiety-like behavior, and the impact of climbing prevention during the postnatal development period and adulthood on muscle strength. Muscle strength, anxiety-like behavior, and locomotor activity were assessed by a battery of tests (wire hang, suspension, grip strength, rotarod, elevated-plus maze, and open field tests). Mice prevented from climbing the wire grid during postnatal development displayed lower muscle strength than those able to climb. Moreover, mice prevented from climbing for 3Â weeks following maturity had weakened muscles. The muscle strength was decreased with 3Â weeks of climbing prevention in even 1-year-old mice. In summary, the stainless steel wire grid in the home cage contributed to the development and maintenance of muscle strength in mice.
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
Maternal diabetes and childhood cancer risks in offspring: two population-based studies
The effect of maternal diabetes on childhood cancer has not been widely studied. We examined this in two population-based studies in Denmark (N"‰="‰6420 cancer cases, 160,484 controls) and Taiwan (N"‰="‰2160 cancer cases, 2,076,877 non-cases) using logistic regression and Cox proportional hazard regression adjusted for birth year, child's sex, maternal age and birth order.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Kinetic and thermodynamic study in piezo degradation of methylene blue by SbSI/SbS nanocomposites stimulated by zirconium oxide balls
Mechanical energy harvesting by piezoelectric materials to drive catalysis reactions received extensive attention for environmental remediation. In this work, SbSI/Sb2S3 nanocomposites were synthesized as a catalyst. ZrO2 balls were used as an alternative mechanical force to ultrasonic for stimulating the piezocatalyst for the first time. The kinetics and thermodynamics of the piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) were studied deeply. Besides the effect of the type of mechanical force, the number of ZrO2 balls, and temperature of the reaction on the degradation efficiency were studied. Here mechanical energy came from the collision of the ZrO2 balls with the catalyst particles. Using ZrO2 balls instead of ultrasonic vibration led to enhance degradation efficiency by 47% at 30"‰Â±"‰5Â Â°C. A kinetic study revealed that piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) by SbSI/Sb2S3 catalyst followed pseudo-second-order kinetics. Based on thermodynamic results piezo degradation of MB was an exothermic reaction.
IGHG3 hinge length variation was associated with the risk of critical disease and death in a Spanish COVID-19 cohort
IgG3 would play an important role in the immune adaptive response against SARS-CoV-2, and low plasma levels might increase the risk of COVID-19 severity and mortality. The IgG3 hinge sequence has a variable repeat of a 15 amino acid exon with common 4-repeats (M) and 3-repeats (S). This length IGHG3 polymorphism might affect the IgG3 effector functions. The short hinge length would reduce the IgG3 flexibility and impairs the neutralization and phagocytosis compared to larger length-isoforms. We genotyped the IGHG3 length polymorphism in patients with critical COVID-19 (N"‰="‰516; 107 death) and 152 moderate-severe but no-critical cases. Carriers of the S allele had an increased risk of critical ICU and mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001, OR"‰="‰2.79, 95% CI"‰="‰1.66"“4.65). This adverse effect might be explained by a less flexibility and reduced ability to induce phagocytosis or viral neutralization for the short length allele. We concluded that the IgG3 hinge length polymorphism could be a predictor of critical COVID-19 and the risk of death. This study was based on a limited number of patients from a single population, and requires validation in larger cohorts.
Remarkable bond strength
The Panavia Veneer LC resin cement, now available through J&S Davis, offers dental professionals outstanding bond strength and supports long-lasting, aesthetic outcomes. With its low film thickness, remarkable polishability and excellent gloss retention, you can achieve smooth, aesthetic margins that are supported over time. The adhesive is available in four shades - clear, universal (A2), white and brown (A4). Each comes with individual characteristics for predictable, lifelike results.
Simulation of optical radiation force distribution in interference patterns and necessary conditions for chiral structure formation on dielectrics
A chiral structure is formed by the optical radiation force induced by a circularly polarized light that has spin angular momentum; chiral structures are expected to be used for light control devices and molecular chirality discrimination devices. In this paper, we clarify the relationship between the differences in the distributions of the optical radiation force and the possibility of formation of chiral structures. We first simulate the optical radiation force distribution in the case of a Gaussian beam that successfully forms a chiral structure. Given a vector \({\varvec{r}}\) with a centre of the light spot \(\mathrm{O}\) and polar coordinates \(R(\left|{\varvec{r}}\right|, \theta )\), and an optical radiation force vector \({\varvec{F}}\) at \(R\), the angle \({\theta }^{\mathrm{^{\prime}}}=\mathrm{\angle }({\varvec{r}}, {\varvec{F}})\) and \(\left|{\varvec{F}}\right|\) must be constant with respect to the declination angle \(\theta\) for a chiral structure to form. These conditions are fulfilled in the case of a 6-beam interference pattern, but not in the case of a 4-beam interference pattern, which is consistent with the result that no chiral structure is formed in the latter case. The equations derived for simulation of optical radiation force distribution can be used for any optical intensity distribution, and will be of great help in the research of any dielectrics deformation.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Quantum nonlinear spectroscopy of single nuclear spins
Conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, which use classical probes, can only access a limited set of correlations in a quantum system. Here we demonstrate that quantum nonlinear spectroscopy, in which a quantum sensor and a quantum object are first entangled and the sensor is measured along a chosen basis, can extract arbitrary types and orders of correlations in a quantum system. We measured fourth-order correlations of single nuclear spins that cannot be measured in conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, using sequential weak measurement via a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. The quantum nonlinear spectroscopy provides fingerprint features to identify different types of objects, such as Gaussian noises, random-phased AC fields, and quantum spins, which would be indistinguishable in second-order correlations. This work constitutes an initial step toward the application of higher-order correlations to quantum sensing, to examining the quantum foundation (by, e.g., higher-order Leggett-Garg inequality), and to studying quantum many-body physics.
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
The effect of maternal anaemia on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia
Low birth weight is an indicator of maternal-related multifactorial problems such as malnutrition, illness, and work overload. As a result, low birth weight is associated with maternal anaemia, and both of them were significant public health issues in developing nations. Low birth weight and anaemia are caused by insufficient nutrient intake, which is especially severe during pregnancy. So, this study aimed to assess the effect of maternal anaemia during the late trimester on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia. A systematic random sampling technique was used to select 211 participants for the primary data collection. Face-to-face interviews were used to collect data, while blood samples were collected using standard operating procedures. For further analysis, the data file was imported into Stata version 16 (MP) software. The binary logistic regression model was used to investigate significant factors related to low birth weight. Finally, the statistical significance of the variables was determined using a p value of â‰¤"‰0.05. The prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women in the late trimester and newborns was 34 (16.11%, 95% CI: 11.42, 21.78) and 64 (30.33%, 95% CI: 24.20, 37.01), respectively. The mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation of the newborn babies' weight was 3.19"‰Â±"‰0.49Â kg. The proportion of low birth weight among newborns was 26 (12.32%, 95% CI: 8.20, 17.53%). The independent effect of anaemia on low birth weight was 4.19 times while all other factors were constant (CORÂ = 4.19,Â 95% CI: 1.70, 10.30). Maternal educational status [unable to read and write (AORÂ = 10.94, 95% CI: 1.74, 68.58) and attained secondary education (AORÂ = 8.06, 95% CI: 1.53, 42.36)], and maternal anaemia (AORÂ = 3.51, 95% CI: 1.29, 9.55) were associated with low birth weight after adjusting with all other variables. In this study, the proportion of low birth weight was high. Here, maternal anaemia aloneÂ had a significant independent role in the development of low birth weight. Maternal education status and anaemic conditions were associated with low birth weight among newborns. Early detection and treatment of maternal anaemia during pregnancy is crucial with the usual nutritional-related care.
The personality and cognitive traits associated with adolescents' sensitivity to social norms
Little is known about the personality and cognitive traits that shape adolescents' sensitivity to social norms. Further, few studies have harnessed novel empirical tools to elicit sensitivity to social norms among adolescent populations. This paper examines the association between sensitivity to norms and various personality and cognitive traits using an incentivised rule-following task grounded in Game Theory. Cross-sectional data were obtained from 1274 adolescents. Self-administered questionnaires were used to measure personality traits as well as other psychosocial characteristics. Incentivised rule-following experiments gauged sensitivity to social norms. A series of multilevel mixed effects ordered logistic regression models were employed to assess the association between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. The results highlighted statistically significant univariate associations between the personality and cognitive traits and sensitivity to norms. However, in the multivariate adjusted model, the only factor associated with sensitivity to norms was gender. The gender-stratified analyses revealed differences in the personality and cognitive traits associated with sensitivity to norms across genders. For males need to belong was significantly negatively associated with sensitivity to norms in the multivariate model. By comparison, emotional stability was negatively associated with sensitivity to norms for females. This study reinforced the findings from an earlier study and suggested female adolescents had higher levels of sensitivity to norms. The results indicated no consistent pattern between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. Our findings provide a basis for further empirical research on a relatively nascent construct, and bring a fresh perspective to the question of norm-following preferences among this age group.
Author Correction: Plastic injection molding dies using hybrid additively manufactured 420/CX stainless steels: electrochemical considerations
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00280-y, published online 19 August 2022. In this article the affiliations for Mohammad Jahanbakht were incorrectly given as '3Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States. 4Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran.' but should have been '3Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran. 4Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States,'. The original article has been corrected.
Long-range QKD without trusted nodes is not possible with current technology
A recently published patent (https://www.ipo.gov.uk/p-ipsum/Case/PublicationNumber/GB2590064) has claimed the development of a novel quantum key distribution protocol purporting to achieve long-range quantum security without trusted nodes and without use of quantum repeaters. Here we present a straightforward analysis of this claim, and reach the conclusion that it is largely unfounded. Introduction.
Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst
Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
