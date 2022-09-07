ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

WJAC TV

Remains found at Somerset County property are missing woman, DA says

Investigators say human remains recovered last month in a search of a Somerset County property belong to missing woman Tammy Berkey. Details are limited right now, but state police say the remains were found during an extensive search in the area of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township. Investigators...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Blair County, PA
Tyrone, PA
Blair County, PA
WJAC TV

Suspended Somerset DA Jeff Thomas sues county for suspending pay, benefits

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the county for suspending his salary and benefits following his arrest on sexual assault charges last September. In the lawsuit, a Pittsburgh-based law firm alleges that the state's Constitution protects elected officials...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Coburn post office reopens after being damaged in crash last month

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Coburn Post Office in Centre County reopened Tuesday after being closed for a few weeks following a crash last month. Officials say the post office was damaged on Aug. 18 after the driver of a vehicle accidently pressed the gas pedal, instead of the brake, and crashed into the building.
COBURN, PA
NewsBreak
WJAC TV

YMCA anti-hunger program faces dwindling food supplies

A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in two counties has a busy schedule this month. It's all about fundraising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever-increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg, at the main warehouse for the Centre County YMCA's Anti-Hunger...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

J B Schrock Community Playground receives new mulch

Wednesday marked the start of an exciting new project for the J B Schrock Community Playground in Berlin, PA. After 3 years of fundraising and planning, the park will finally be receiving new mulch to provide a safer and more eco-friendly environment for the kids to play in. About 30...
BERLIN, PA
WJAC TV

UPMC Altoona looking to fill positions with job fair

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — In the nursing industry alone, the Bureau of Labor predicts nearly 200,000 openings each year until 2030. UPMC Altoona is just one of many medical facilities across our region that has been experiencing short staffing issues, especially since COVID took its toll. To help solve...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Somerset Historical Center brings back Mountain Craft Days

The 52nd annual Mountain Craft Days are coming back on Friday for 3 days of celebration of our Southwestern Pennsylvanian history and heritage. The festival includes traditional crafts and artisans, mountain food and lively entertainment. Some of the crafts you'll get to see are shoemaking, blacksmithing, coopering, tinsmithing and much...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

USA Fencing imposes sanctions on PSU fencing coach Weislaw Glon

University Park, PA (WJAC) — Penn State athletics announced Wednesday that they were informed that USA Fencing had imposed "certain restrictions" on the university's head fencing coach Weislaw Glon. As a result, the university announced that they were placing Coach Glon on paid leave, pending further investigation. The university...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

