Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Police: Convicted Reynoldsville man faces new charges after threatening to kill DA
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Brookville Borough Police say a convicted Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges after threatening to "assassinate" the Jefferson County District Attorney. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Ellis is now charged with making terroristic threats and threatening retaliation against a prosecutor. Police say on Friday, Sept....
WJAC TV
Remains found at Somerset County property are missing woman, DA says
Investigators say human remains recovered last month in a search of a Somerset County property belong to missing woman Tammy Berkey. Details are limited right now, but state police say the remains were found during an extensive search in the area of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township. Investigators...
WJAC TV
Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
WJAC TV
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
GJSD students face 'disciplinary action' after fight at football game, police, school says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Several Greater Johnstown students are facing "disciplinary action" following a fight outside Johnstown's Trojan Stadium on Aug. 26, Superintendent Amy Arcurio confirmed. Authorities say the fight occurred as fans were leaving the game, which had been postponed due to inclement weather, resulting in Johnstown police...
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
WJAC TV
Suspended Somerset DA Jeff Thomas sues county for suspending pay, benefits
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the county for suspending his salary and benefits following his arrest on sexual assault charges last September. In the lawsuit, a Pittsburgh-based law firm alleges that the state's Constitution protects elected officials...
WJAC TV
'Wake up call:' CamCo officials begin tracking homicide data, relay statistics to PA DOH
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. "It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
Families of overdose victims set to contribute to First National Trail of Truth
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An overdose awareness project will become part of a national memorial next week in Blair County. Family members of people who have passed away due to substance use will be making memorial tombstones on Tuesday, September 13 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Altoona Center.
WJAC TV
Route 160 reopens following 18-hour closure due to fatal tractor-trailer crash
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials in Wellersburg say Route 160 has reopened, as of 8 p.m., following an 18-hour cleanup from Friday morning's fatal tractor-trailer crash that claimed the life of a Mississippi man. UPDATE |. State police say a Mississippi man died early Friday morning after jumping...
WJAC TV
Coburn post office reopens after being damaged in crash last month
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Coburn Post Office in Centre County reopened Tuesday after being closed for a few weeks following a crash last month. Officials say the post office was damaged on Aug. 18 after the driver of a vehicle accidently pressed the gas pedal, instead of the brake, and crashed into the building.
WJAC TV
911 officials: Pipeline fire impacts natural gas service for Huntingdon Co. communities
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Huntingdon County say customers and businesses in the Mapleton and surrounding areas are still being impacted by a natural gas pipeline fire that occurred Tuesday evening. Ad. 911 officials say crews were dispatched to the area of Hares Valley Road, in Union...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJAC TV
YMCA anti-hunger program faces dwindling food supplies
A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in two counties has a busy schedule this month. It's all about fundraising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever-increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg, at the main warehouse for the Centre County YMCA's Anti-Hunger...
WJAC TV
As public opposition grows, council plans new impact study for Centre Co. casino project
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — What kind of impact would the proposed gambling casino in Centre County have on that area? That's been a key question since the project was first proposed, and now, a new impact study is in the works. The casino, to be located at the...
WJAC TV
J B Schrock Community Playground receives new mulch
Wednesday marked the start of an exciting new project for the J B Schrock Community Playground in Berlin, PA. After 3 years of fundraising and planning, the park will finally be receiving new mulch to provide a safer and more eco-friendly environment for the kids to play in. About 30...
WJAC TV
UPMC Altoona looking to fill positions with job fair
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — In the nursing industry alone, the Bureau of Labor predicts nearly 200,000 openings each year until 2030. UPMC Altoona is just one of many medical facilities across our region that has been experiencing short staffing issues, especially since COVID took its toll. To help solve...
WJAC TV
Penn State announces special meeting on alcohol sales at sports events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Penn State’s Board of Trustees published a notice in the Centre Daily Times on Friday informing the public that a special meeting will be held regarding the sale of alcohol at athletic events. According to the notice, the Committee on Legal and Compliance...
WJAC TV
Somerset Historical Center brings back Mountain Craft Days
The 52nd annual Mountain Craft Days are coming back on Friday for 3 days of celebration of our Southwestern Pennsylvanian history and heritage. The festival includes traditional crafts and artisans, mountain food and lively entertainment. Some of the crafts you'll get to see are shoemaking, blacksmithing, coopering, tinsmithing and much...
WJAC TV
Officials remind fans of Beaver Stadium's recycling policy ahead of Penn State home opener
University Park, PA (WJAC) — This Saturday is the Penn State football team's home opener at Beaver Stadium. For fans returning to the stadium, they are already being urged to recycle. When you have a hundred-thousand or so people on hand, there's a lot of recyclables, especially for the...
WJAC TV
USA Fencing imposes sanctions on PSU fencing coach Weislaw Glon
University Park, PA (WJAC) — Penn State athletics announced Wednesday that they were informed that USA Fencing had imposed "certain restrictions" on the university's head fencing coach Weislaw Glon. As a result, the university announced that they were placing Coach Glon on paid leave, pending further investigation. The university...
Comments / 0