Bremen, IN

wkvi.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts

Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating homicide on 6th Street

NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 26-year-old resident on Thursday night. At 11:11 p.m., officers were called to the area of N. 6th and Ferry streets for a shots fired report. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after, a...
NILES, MI
City
Bremen, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
22 WSBT

Niles police investigate Thursday night homicide

Niles police were sent to the area of N. 6th and Ferry Street on reports of shots being fired in the area Thursday at around 11 p.m. Police found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital reported that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room of the hospital. He was later transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he died of his injuries.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash

CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

One dead, one injured in Cass County crash

Marcellus Twp., Mich. — One person is dead after a crash in Cass County, Michigan. Officials responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. They say 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. Then caused a head...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Minor Injuries In 6-Vehicle U.S. 30 Crash

Only minor injuries were reported from a six-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 30 and Parker Street in?Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Brant A. Jones, 44, Hartford City, was driving a fully-loaded dump truck westbound on U.S. 30 approaching Parker Street. Jones looked down to pick up his soda and when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw PD Announces Promotions

The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Woman seriously injured after being run over by pickup truck

ELKHART, Ind. --A woman was injured when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck during a domestic dispute, according to Elkhart Police. On September 2 just before 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.
ELKHART, IN

