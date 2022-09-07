ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Suicide Prevention week in Sedgwick County

By Knss Staff
The Sedgwick County Commission has proclaimed September 4 -10 as Suicide Prevention Week.

Dr. Nicole Klaus, Associate Professor at the KU School of Medicine in Wichita presented data from the county’s Suicide Prevention Coalition. She said last year 92 deaths in the county were a result of suicide, about 1 death every 4 days. The death rate was 17.9 per 100 thousand county residents, down from 20.4 in 2020 but still significantly higher than the national average.

As has been the case in previous years, the majority of the suicide deaths- 79- were in males. Sixty-three percent of the deaths were from firearms.

Klaus reported that 40% of the deaths from suicide had a known history of mental illness. Depression was most commonly noted, followed by anxiety.

Klaus added the county did see a drop in suicide rates last year in all age groups, except for those 64 years of age and older. That particular group's stressors were often more health-related while younger victims' stressors were more relationship-oriented. Alcohol and drug use were other factors.

Experts say that it's important to watch for signs or behaviors that may indicate that someone is at risk of suicide: talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself; looking for a way to commit suicide, like searching online or obtaining a gun; feelings of hopelessness or losing the will to live.

Help is available by calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days per week: 316-660-7500 or by dialing 988.

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

