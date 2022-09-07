ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
DEARBORN, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Ypsilanti smacks down surveillance proposal

Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
YPSILANTI, MI
WNEM

Two Bomb Threats in Two Days

Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shots fired at officers in Westland, suspect arrested officials say

WESTLAND, Mich. – There were shots fired at police officers in Westland, officials say. The incident occurred Friday (Sept. 9) during the afternoon hours, police say. Police say they were looking for a suspicious person at a gas station wearing a ski mask. The pursuit finally ended along Palmer...
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ANN ARBOR, MI

