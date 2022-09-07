Read full article on original website
Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old barricaded gunman arrested at Troy home after overnight standoff with police
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after an almost 9-hour standoff with Troy police. Livernois Road was closed between Big Beaver and Maple during the incident. The Troy Police Department received a call Friday at 11:43 p.m. from a woman who said she'd...
Hello, Ann Arbor: First homicide of the year; $3 movie night melee
It was a short holiday week -- but not short on news. School has barely started, but Skyline had to close due to a leak in the geothermal system (whatever that is) and faculty at Eastern Michigan went on strike, much to the consternation of students. Two of our other...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
'Oh deer!' Police officer frees frightened buck twice from Ann Arbor resident's backyard [VIDEO]
A deer in distress was rescued by an Ann Arbor police officer after it ran through a resident’s property and became entangled in netting, authorities said.
Ann Arbor man allegedly killed neighbor after food disagreement, then stayed for 2 days
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of killing his neighbor allegedly strangled her with a vacuum cleaner cord and lived in her downtown Ann Arbor apartment for two days until police were called to check on her, Det. Jon McDonagh said while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Saturday, Sept. 3.
washtenawvoice.com
Ypsilanti smacks down surveillance proposal
Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
WNEM
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound
WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland. Michigan State Police said one suspect is in...
1 Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Lenawee County. The officials reported a single-vehicle crash near the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
fox2detroit.com
'Clean it up or shut it down': Protest held outside closed Lafayette Coney Island for rat droppings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island remains ordered closed after rat droppings were found by health inspectors - following social media videos catching the rodents in action at the longtime Detroit staple. "Having a rat infestation, continuing to sell food and then telling the city they’re going to close...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at officers in Westland, suspect arrested officials say
WESTLAND, Mich. – There were shots fired at police officers in Westland, officials say. The incident occurred Friday (Sept. 9) during the afternoon hours, police say. Police say they were looking for a suspicious person at a gas station wearing a ski mask. The pursuit finally ended along Palmer...
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
