College Park, MD

gocrimson.com

White Scores, Men’s Soccer Falls at Vermont, 2-1

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Junior Nik White scored a goal, and first-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil made six saves in his collegiate debut, but Harvard University men's soccer fell at the University of Vermont, 2-1, on a late goal on Saturday night at Virtue Field. After the Catamounts (3-1-1) scored the...
BURLINGTON, VT
gocrimson.com

Men’s Soccer Plays First Road Game of 2022 at Vermont on Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's soccer remains plays its first road game of the season when it plays at the University of Vermont on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+) at Virtue Field, coming off victories over Central Connecticut (2-0) and Bryant (2-1) in its first two contests of 2022.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Women’s Rugby Kicks Off the 2022 15's Season Against Quinnipiac

CAMBRIDGE, Mass- The Harvard women's rugby team kicks off its season against Quinnipiac on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Mignone Field at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 18-4 and 6-1 within the conference. Won Crimson 7's Championship for the first time in history...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Women's Rugby Wins Home Opener against Quinnipiac 48-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass- The Crimson opened the season on a hot day at Mignone Field with a win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, 48-19. Harvard women's rugby started the season off with a strong victory over Quinnipiac with a dominating force from impressive first-year athletes. First-year Lennox London scored the game's first...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Dozier Joins Harvard Men’s Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Kevin Tyrrell, The Ulen-Brooks Endowed Coach for Harvard Men's Swimming & Diving, announced today the hiring of Daniel Dozier as the program's new assistant head coach. Dozier arrives in Cambridge after a three-season stint at West Virginia. A former swimmer at UNC Wilmington, Dozier supported both...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Men’s Lacrosse to Host HLX Crimson Kickoff This Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's lacrosse team will celebrate its return to campus this weekend when it hosts the HLX Crimson Kickoff event this Saturday, September 10 at Jordan Field. The Crimson will play a scrimmage in front of its fans starting at 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

