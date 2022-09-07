ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?

If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
MANHATTAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Tres Toros opens doors in Town Center

‘Tulum meets Sayulita meets Big Sky’ in new Mexican restaurant. Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story reported that Tres Toros would open on Sept. 7. Due to a change in the restaurant’s plans, this story has been updated to reflect that Tres Toros will open on Sept. 8.
BIG SKY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Westerly winds bring smoke to Big Sky

BIG SKY – Wildfire smoke has settled into the air around Big Sky from fires to the west in Idaho and Oregon. Windy conditions yesterday across the Northwest created “prime conditions” for wildfire growth, according to meteorologist Matt Ludwig with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
BIG SKY, MT
Popular Vegetarian Restaurant in Bozeman Is Moving Locations

Main Street in Bozeman is about to see a restaurant that offers something different than the usual fare. Farmacy is a restaurant in Bozeman located off of Huffine Lane, known for only offering vegetarian and vegan options. Farmacy offers sandwiches, salads, and more. Their establishment has been a massive hit with many locals. Well, we are pleased to announce we have some good news.
BOZEMAN, MT
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives Once In A Lifetime Gift

A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Ennis School Board of Trustees to hold meeting in Big Sky

BIG SKY –The Ennis School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in Big Sky on Sept. 12 to engage with Big Sky voters and answer questions about its new proposed bond. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Big Sky Resort in the Shoshone Amphitheatre.
BIG SKY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
BOZEMAN, MT
Town Center Owners Association hires new leadership after acquisition

BIG SKY – As part of its May acquisition of the remaining land in the Town Center from the Simkins Family, local developer Lone Mountain Land Company this year assumed management of the Town Center Owners Association. John Bowersox started as community manager for the TCOA in July with a focus on maintaining the major local hub as well as managing it for the growth to come.
BIG SKY, MT

