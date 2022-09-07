Read full article on original website
Related
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorebigsky.com
Tres Toros opens doors in Town Center
‘Tulum meets Sayulita meets Big Sky’ in new Mexican restaurant. Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story reported that Tres Toros would open on Sept. 7. Due to a change in the restaurant’s plans, this story has been updated to reflect that Tres Toros will open on Sept. 8.
explorebigsky.com
Westerly winds bring smoke to Big Sky
BIG SKY – Wildfire smoke has settled into the air around Big Sky from fires to the west in Idaho and Oregon. Windy conditions yesterday across the Northwest created “prime conditions” for wildfire growth, according to meteorologist Matt Ludwig with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Popular Vegetarian Restaurant in Bozeman Is Moving Locations
Main Street in Bozeman is about to see a restaurant that offers something different than the usual fare. Farmacy is a restaurant in Bozeman located off of Huffine Lane, known for only offering vegetarian and vegan options. Farmacy offers sandwiches, salads, and more. Their establishment has been a massive hit with many locals. Well, we are pleased to announce we have some good news.
NBCMontana
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives Once In A Lifetime Gift
A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
explorebigsky.com
Ennis School Board of Trustees to hold meeting in Big Sky
BIG SKY –The Ennis School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in Big Sky on Sept. 12 to engage with Big Sky voters and answer questions about its new proposed bond. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Big Sky Resort in the Shoshone Amphitheatre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
explorebigsky.com
Pre-dawn group run to honor murdered relative of local business owner
BIG SKY – A run honoring a Memphis woman who was abducted and killed while running in the early morning on Sept. 2 will take place Friday morning at 4:20 a.m. leaving from the Trove West in Big Sky Meadow Village. Kate Tompkinson, owner of Trove West, is a...
Nonprofit group pays off mortgage for Gallatin County Deputy
A national non-profit group announced Friday that it will pay the mortgage on the home of a Gallatin County Deputy Sheriff who died in a search-and-rescue operation in 2019.
explorebigsky.com
Town Center Owners Association hires new leadership after acquisition
BIG SKY – As part of its May acquisition of the remaining land in the Town Center from the Simkins Family, local developer Lone Mountain Land Company this year assumed management of the Town Center Owners Association. John Bowersox started as community manager for the TCOA in July with a focus on maintaining the major local hub as well as managing it for the growth to come.
Law and Justice Center quiet for now, but big changes looming
Now that the City of Bozeman has moved out there is more space, but the building is going to see a lot of change before the new courts building is constructed.
Bozeman company innovates childcare option for employees
“I would love to see this go nationwide because it’s not just about one company having on site childcare,” said Nelson. “It’s one company helping carry the cost and other companies joining in.”
Felony Lane Gang steals thousands from area banks
The Felony Lane Gang is a group known for breaking into cars, stealing checks, and identification, and draining people's bank accounts.
Comments / 0