CSUN Part of Regional Effort to Streamline the Student Pathways to Careers in Healthcare, Engineering, Computer Science

Friday COVID Roundup: 90,015 Total COVID Cases in the SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,228 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,348, county case totals to 3,425,863 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,015, with 499 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: L.A. Approaches 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new death and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight deaths and 1,737 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,227, county case totals to 3,421,995 and...
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Barger Releases Statement Regarding 2022 L.A. Homeless Count
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement regarding the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results provided by the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority. The full message below. “LAHSA’s homelessness tally and finding that 39% of people experiencing homelessness...
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley,...
Santa Clarita Chamber Announces Two Ribbon Cuttings For Local Business
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new businesses to the valley with ribbon cuttings Thursday and Friday. Join elected officials and business leaders for the grand opening of NextHome Real Estate Rockstars. The cutting will be host to food drink and entertainment. The event will start at...
Saving SCVHistory in Council Hands Tuesday
SCVTV, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that owns and maintains the website, is seeking to donate SCVHistory.com to the city’s Public Library system once the site is re-engineered. According to a city staff report, SCVHistory.com “began in 1996 with a few dozen historic photographs and has grown in the last...
Red Cross Announces Local Blood Donation Events
Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. Unfortunately, they may develop an immune response against blood from donors that is not closely matched to their own. However, because most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.
No. 5 Canyons Rolls to 44-13 Road Win at Antelope Valley
No. 5 College of the Canyons football started its 2022 campaign in winning fashion, with the Cougars posting a 44-13 road victory at Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 3, behind three first quarter scores and a stout defensive performance that included three interceptions. Canyons (1-0) needed just 3:30 seconds...
City Partners with County for Animal Care, Control Canvassing Program
The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control to launch a 6-month Animal Care and Control Canvassing Program. City staff will perform door-to-door canvassing to educate residents about responsible pet ownership. Per the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, all dogs over the age of four months should be licensed annually, microchipped, spayed/neutered and vaccinated against rabies.
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area. She emphasizes her letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom asking that...
Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’
The Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will present the mystical meta-musical, “A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff” 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Bring a beach chair and jacket. Admission is $5 per person. There...
Interstate 5 Repairs, Traffic Delays Continue in Castaic
In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning Thursday, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles. Once completed, motorists will have three through-lanes on northbound I-5. Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
