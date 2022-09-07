Read full article on original website
Compatibility between snails and schistosomes: insights from new genetic resources, comparative genomics, and genetic mapping
The freshwater snail Biomphalaria glabrata is an important intermediate host of the parasite Schistosoma mansoni that causes human intestinal schistosomiasis. To better understand vector snail biology and help advance innovative snail control strategies, we have developed a new snail model consisting of two homozygous B. glabrata lines (iM line and iBS90) with sharply contrasting schistosome-resistance phenotypes. We produced and compared high-quality genome sequences for iM line and iBS90 which were assembled from 255 (N50"‰="‰22.7"‰Mb) and 346 (N50"‰="‰19.4"‰Mb) scaffolds, respectively. Using F2 offspring bred from the two lines and the newly generated iM line genome, we constructed 18 linkage groups (representing the 18 haploid chromosomes) covering 96% of the genome and identified three new QTLs (quantitative trait loci), two involved in snail resistance/susceptibility and one relating to body pigmentation. This study provides excellent genomic resources for unveiling complex vector snail biology, reveals genomic difference between resistant and susceptible lines, and offers novel insights into genetic mechanism of the compatibility between snail and schistosome.
Surface translocation of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 upon TLR4/7/8 activation is required for SARS-CoV-2 infection in circulating monocytes
Infection of human peripheral blood cells by SARS-CoV-2 has been debated because immune cells lack mRNA expression of both angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and transmembrane serine protease type 2 (TMPRSS2). Herein we demonstrate that resting primary monocytes harbor abundant cytoplasmic ACE2 and TMPRSS2 protein and that circulating exosomes contain significant ACE2 protein. Upon ex vivo TLR4/7/8 stimulation, cytoplasmic ACE2 was quickly translocated to the monocyte cell surface independently of ACE2 transcription, while TMPRSS2 surface translocation occurred in conjunction with elevated mRNA expression. The rapid translocation of ACE2 to the monocyte cell surface was blocked by the endosomal trafficking inhibitor endosidin 2, suggesting that endosomal ACE2 could be derived from circulating ACE2-containing exosomes. TLR-stimulated monocytes concurrently expressing ACE2 and TMPRSS2 on the cell surface were efficiently infected by SARS-CoV-2, which was significantly mitigated by remdesivir, TMPRSS2 inhibitor camostat, and anti-ACE2 antibody. Mass cytometry showed that ACE2 surface translocation in peripheral myeloid cells from patients with severe COVID-19 correlated with its hyperactivation and PD-L1 expression. Collectively, TLR4/7/8-induced ACE2 translocation with TMPRSS2 expression makes circulating monocytes permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Biofeedback electrostimulation for bionic and long-lasting neural modulation
Invasive electrical stimulation (iES) is prone to cause neural stimulus-inertia owing to its excessive accumulation of exogenous charges, thereby resulting in many side effects and even failure of nerve regeneration and functional recovery. Here, a wearable neural iES system is well designed and built for bionic and long-lasting neural modulation. It can automatically yield biomimetic pulsed electrical signals under the driven of respiratory motion. These electrical signals are full of unique physiological synchronization can give biofeedback to respiratory behaviors, self-adjusting with different physiological states of the living body, and thus realizing a dynamic and biological self-matched modulation of voltage-gated calcium channels on the cell membrane. Abundant cellular and animal experimental evidence confirm an effective elimination of neural stimulus-inertia by these bioelectrical signals. An unprecedented nerve regeneration and motor functional reconstruction are achieved in long-segmental peripheral nerve defects, which is equal to the gold standard of nerve repair -- autograft. The wearable neural iES system provides an advanced platform to overcome the common neural stimulus-inertia and gives a broad avenue for personalized iES therapy of nerve injury and neurodegenerative diseases.
A study on the influence of service robots' level of anthropomorphism on the willingness of users to follow their recommendations
Service robots are increasingly deployed in various industries including tourism. In spite of extensive research on the user's experience in interaction with these robots, there are yet unanswered questions about the factors that influence user's compliance. Through three online studies, we investigate the effect of the robot anthropomorphism and language style on customers' willingness to follow its recommendations. The mediating role of the perceived mind and persuasiveness in this relationship is also investigated. Study 1 (n"‰="‰89) shows that a service robot with a higher level of anthropomorphic features positively influences the willingness of users to follow its recommendations while language style does not affect compliance. Study 2a (n"‰="‰168) further confirms this finding when we presented participants with a tablet vs. a service robot with an anthropomorphic appearance while communication style does not affect compliance. Finally, Study 2b (n"‰="‰122) supports the indirect effect of anthropomorphism level on the willingness to follow recommendations through perceived mind followed by persuasiveness. The findings provide valuable insight to enhance human"“robot interaction in service settings.
Deubiquitinase OTUD5 modulates mTORC1 signaling to promote bladder cancer progression
The mechanistic (formally "mammalian") target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway serves as a crucial regulator of various biological processes such as cell growth and cancer progression. In bladder cancer, recent discoveries showing the cancer-promoting role of mTOR complex 1 have attracted wide attention. However, the regulation of mTOR signaling in bladder cancer is complicated and the underlying mechanism remains elusive. Here, we report that the deubiquitinating enzyme, ovarian tumor domain-containing protein 5 (OTUD5), can activate the mTOR signaling pathway, promote cancer progression, and show its oncogenic potential in bladder cancer. In our study, we found that OTUD5 deubiquitinated a RING-type E3 ligase, RNF186, and stabilized its function. In addition, the stabilization of RNF186 further led to the degradation of sestrin2, which is an inhibitor of the mTOR signaling pathway. Together, we provide novel insights into the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and first prove that OTUD5 can promote bladder cancer progression through the OTUD5-RNF186-sestrin2-mTOR axis, which may be exploited in the future for the diagnosis and treatment of this malignancy.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
The evolving standards of active surveillance monitoring
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Al Awamlh et al. analyzed the SEER Prostate with Watchful Waiting database to explore the intensity of testing among men electing active surveillance following the diagnosis of low grade prostate cancer [1]. They specifically looked at three primary metrics to monitor disease progression: serum psa values, prostate biopsy, and multi-parametric MRI studies. Their primary conclusions were that Black men had a lower frequency of receiving all three tests when compared to non-Black men and that men in the highest income quintile were likely to undergo PSA tests and MRI scans more frequently when compared to men in the lower income quintiles. None of these findings are surprising since race and income play significant roles in virtually all health care delivered in the United States.
Kinetic and thermodynamic study in piezo degradation of methylene blue by SbSI/SbS nanocomposites stimulated by zirconium oxide balls
Mechanical energy harvesting by piezoelectric materials to drive catalysis reactions received extensive attention for environmental remediation. In this work, SbSI/Sb2S3 nanocomposites were synthesized as a catalyst. ZrO2 balls were used as an alternative mechanical force to ultrasonic for stimulating the piezocatalyst for the first time. The kinetics and thermodynamics of the piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) were studied deeply. Besides the effect of the type of mechanical force, the number of ZrO2 balls, and temperature of the reaction on the degradation efficiency were studied. Here mechanical energy came from the collision of the ZrO2 balls with the catalyst particles. Using ZrO2 balls instead of ultrasonic vibration led to enhance degradation efficiency by 47% at 30"‰Â±"‰5Â Â°C. A kinetic study revealed that piezo degradation of methylene blue (MB) by SbSI/Sb2S3 catalyst followed pseudo-second-order kinetics. Based on thermodynamic results piezo degradation of MB was an exothermic reaction.
Itch receptor OSMR attracts industry
The pathophysiology of pruritus is poorly understood, and the condition remains difficult to treat. Kiniksa's mAb vixarelimab (KPL-716) is a first-in-class fully human mAb that blocks OSMRÎ². In the skin of patients with chronic pruritus, the cytokine OSM is highly expressed, as it is secreted by immune cells. It signals through OSMRÎ², but to generate itch sensations it must partner with interleukin-31 (IL-31), made by T helper 2 cells. It is thought that pruritus is induced when IL-31 signals through the IL-31 receptor - which forms a heterodimer with OSMRÎ² - on keratinocytes and mast cells. These activated cells in turn mediate neuroimmune communications that transmit itch sensations to the central nervous system.
Multimodal data integration improves immunotherapy response prediction
Immunotherapy has shown great promise in the treatment of patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer. We show that integration of data collected during diagnostic clinical work-up with machine learning has the potential to improve predictions of response to immunotherapy and to identify the patients most likely to benefit.
All inkjet-printed electronics based on electrochemically exfoliated two-dimensional metal, semiconductor, and dielectric
Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 64 (2022) Cite this article. Inkjet printing is a cost-effective and scalable way to assemble colloidal materials into desired patterns in a vacuum- and lithography-free manner. Two-dimensional (2D) nanosheets are a promising material category for printed electronics because of their compatibility with solution processing for stable ink formulations as well as a wide range of electronic types from metal, semiconductor to insulator. Furthermore, their dangling bond-free surface enables atomically thin, electronically-active thin films with van der Waals contacts which significantly reduce the junction resistance. Here, we demonstrate all inkjet-printed thin-film transistors consisting of electrochemically exfoliated graphene, MoS2, and HfO2 as metallic electrodes, a semiconducting channel, and a high-k dielectric layer, respectively. In particular, the HfO2 dielectric layer is prepared via two-step; electrochemical exfoliation of semiconducting HfS2 followed by a thermal oxidation process to overcome the incompatibility of electrochemical exfoliation with insulating crystals. Consequently, all inkjet-printed 2D nanosheets with various electronic types enable high-performance, thin-film transistors which demonstrate field-effect mobilities and current on/off ratios of ~10"‰cm2"‰Vâˆ’1"‰sâˆ’1 and >105, respectively, at low operating voltage.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Anomalous transverse resistance in the topological superconductor Î²-BiPd
A supercurrent flowing in a superconductor meets no resistance. Yet an electric field may still be established within the superconductor in the presence of dissipative processes, such as vortex motion. Here we report the observation of a transverse voltage drop in superconducting Î²-Bi2Pd thin films. Unlike the Hall effect in general or in other superconductors, the sign of the observed transverse voltage does not depend on the external magnetic field. Instead, it is dictated by the broken inversion symmetry on the film interfaces. This anomalous transverse voltage, or transverse resistance, is indicative of a chirality that likely resonates with the topological surface states reported in Î²-Bi2Pd.
Limit cycles and chaos in the hybrid atom-optomechanics system
We consider atoms in two different periodic potentials induced by different lasers, one of which is coupled to a mechanical membrane via radiation pressure force. The atoms are intrinsically two-level systems that can absorb or emit photons, but the dynamics of their position and momentum are treated classically. On the other hand, the membrane, the cavity field, and the intrinsic two-level atoms are treated quantum mechanically. We show that the mean excitation of the three systems can be stable, periodically oscillating, or in a chaotic state depending on the strength of the coupling between them. We define regular, limit cycle, and chaotic phases, and present a phase diagram where the three phases can be achieved by manipulating the field-membrane and field-atom coupling strengths. We also computed other observable quantities that can reflect the system's phase such as position, momentum, and correlation functions. Our proposal offers a new way to generate and tune theÂ limit cycle and chaotic phases in a well-established atom-optomechanics system.
Live cold to grow old? Thermogenesis to fight cancer
You have full access to this article via your institution. A drop in ambient temperature induces systemic changes in glucose metabolism that enable thermogenesis. A recent article by Seki and colleagues explored the potential of cold exposure and brown fat activation to stop tumor growth. Core temperature is remarkably consistent...
Reconstitution of monoterpene indole alkaloid biosynthesis in genome engineered Nicotiana benthamiana
Monoterpene indole alkaloids (MIAs) are a diverse class of plant natural products that include a number of medicinally important compounds. We set out to reconstitute the pathway for strictosidine, a key intermediate of all MIAs, from central metabolism in Nicotiana benthamiana. A disadvantage of this host is that its rich background metabolism results in the derivatization of some heterologously produced molecules. Here we use transcriptomic analysis to identify glycosyltransferases that are upregulated in response to biosynthetic intermediates and produce plant lines with targeted mutations in the genes encoding them. Expression of the early MIA pathway in these lines produces a more favorable product profile. Strictosidine biosynthesis was successfully reconstituted, with the best yields obtained by the co-expression of 14 enzymes, of which a major latex protein-like enzyme (MLPL) from Nepeta (catmint) is critical for improving flux through the iridoid pathway. The removal of endogenous glycosyltransferases does not impact the yields of strictosidine, highlighting that the metabolic flux of the pathway enzymes to a stable biosynthetic intermediate minimizes the need to engineer the endogenous metabolism of the host. The production of strictosidine in planta expands the range of MIA products amenable to biological synthesis.
Double/triple hit lymphoma in the gastrointestinal tract: clinicopathological features, PD-L1 expression and screening strategy
We aimed to detect the clinicopathological features and immune microenvironment of double-hit/triple-hit lymphoma in the gastrointestinal tract (GI-DHL/THL) and identify the best diagnostic strategies. A total of 114 cases, including 15 GI-DHL/THL, 42 non-GI-DHL/THL and 57 control diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cases, were comparatively analyzed for their clinicopathological characteristics, the expression of the immune-regulatory checkpoint PD-L1 and immune microenvironment. We applied univariate and multivariate analyses to determine predictors of DHL/THL. GI-DHL/THL patients showed a higher prevalence of previous infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) than those with GI-DLBCL. Morphologically, 87% of cases exhibited features of DLBCL. Regarding immunohistochemistry results, the MYC protein expression and the Ki-67 proliferation index were significantly higher in the GI-DHL/THL group than in the GI-DLBCL group. The main source of PD-L1 expression in DHL was tumor-associated macrophages, whereas some tumor cells were positive for PD-L1 in GI-DLBCL cases, as determined through multiplex immunofluorescence staining. The multivariable logistic analysis suggested that 5 variables, namely, age, Mum1, CD10, MYC, and HBV infection status, reflect the risk of DHL/THL. The GI-DHL/THL group show different clinicopathological features and immune microenvironments from DLBCL, which might suggest that different signaling pathways are involved. More work is needed to elucidate the pathogenic mechanism of GI-DHL/THL.
The personality and cognitive traits associated with adolescents' sensitivity to social norms
Little is known about the personality and cognitive traits that shape adolescents' sensitivity to social norms. Further, few studies have harnessed novel empirical tools to elicit sensitivity to social norms among adolescent populations. This paper examines the association between sensitivity to norms and various personality and cognitive traits using an incentivised rule-following task grounded in Game Theory. Cross-sectional data were obtained from 1274 adolescents. Self-administered questionnaires were used to measure personality traits as well as other psychosocial characteristics. Incentivised rule-following experiments gauged sensitivity to social norms. A series of multilevel mixed effects ordered logistic regression models were employed to assess the association between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. The results highlighted statistically significant univariate associations between the personality and cognitive traits and sensitivity to norms. However, in the multivariate adjusted model, the only factor associated with sensitivity to norms was gender. The gender-stratified analyses revealed differences in the personality and cognitive traits associated with sensitivity to norms across genders. For males need to belong was significantly negatively associated with sensitivity to norms in the multivariate model. By comparison, emotional stability was negatively associated with sensitivity to norms for females. This study reinforced the findings from an earlier study and suggested female adolescents had higher levels of sensitivity to norms. The results indicated no consistent pattern between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. Our findings provide a basis for further empirical research on a relatively nascent construct, and bring a fresh perspective to the question of norm-following preferences among this age group.
Chromosomal-scale genome assembly of the near-extinction big-head schizothorcin (Aspiorhynchus laticeps)
The big-head schizothorcin (Aspiorhynchus laticeps) is an endemic and near-extinction freshwater fish in Xinjiang, China. In this study, a chromosome-scale genome assembly of A. laticeps was generated using PacBio and Hi-C techniques. The PacBio sequencing data resulted in a 1.58"‰Gb assembly with a contig N50 of 1.27"‰Mb. Using Hi-C scaffolding approach, 88.38% of the initial assembled sequences were anchored and oriented into a chromosomal-scale assembly. The final assembly consisted of 25 pseudo-chromosomes that yielded 1.37"‰Gb of sequence, with a scaffold N50 of 44.02"‰Mb. BUSCO analysis showed a completeness score of 93.7%. The genome contained 48,537 predicted protein-coding genes and 58.31% of the assembly was annotated as repetitive sequences. Whole genome duplication events were further confirmed using 4dTv analysis. The genome assembly of A. laticeps should be valuable and important to understand the genetic adaptation and endangerment process of this species, which could lead to more effective management and conservation of the big-head schizothorcin and related freshwater fish species.
