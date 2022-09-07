ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Penn State – Ohio Gameday Forecast

We are heading back to Beaver Stadium for the start of a new season on Saturday. September games can be notorious for being on the hot side and this week is going to be a prime example. A sprawling area of high pressure will be dominating the weather across the region. There will be no travel problems to the stadium except for some areas of valley fog.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Picks: Songs We'd Like To Hear At Beaver Stadium

We’re officially one day away from being back in Beaver Stadium for the first home game of the 2022 football season. That means one more day until we get to experience chicken baskets, the S-Zone, and that sweet Beaver Stadium soundtrack. Of course, we all know we’ll be hearing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita girls' soccer team has a split week

Susquenita girls’ soccer had a promising opening game last week, followed by an unfortunate loss. The first game against Susquehanna was on Aug. 29, and the Blackhawks looked good. In the first half, Susquenita got three goals, and then added two more for security in the second half.
DUNCANNON, PA
State College

Sean Kingston to Perform at Champs Downtown

Singer and rapper Sean Kingston will host a show at Champs Downtown on Friday, the bar announced Wednesday. The show will get started with an appearance from DJ Rictor at 8 p.m. followed by DJ Trizzo at 10 p.m., and will celebrate Penn State football’s home opener against Ohio on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
