Penn State pregame: Lions missing Theo Johnson again, point spread climbs, more
STATE COLLEGE – Greetings from Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s home opener with Ohio is coming up. Both teams are finishing warmups and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are prohibitive favorites to improve to 2-0. Here a few notes and observations. Theo Johnson remains out. The Lions will be...
Penn State-Ohio Six for Saturday: Mitchell Tinsley’s consistency, a Bobcat on the spot, more
Penn State’s home opener is here and the Nittany Lions are overwhelming favorites to knock off Ohio today. Then again, the Lions were supposed to beat the Bobcats 10 years ago at Beaver Stadium and PSU was roughed up 24-14. So let’s not make assumptions about today’s game, people....
Watch Penn State football team arrive for matchup against Ohio: video
The Penn State football team arrived at Beaver Stadium this morning around 10:15 a.m. to open up their first home game of the new season. Several Penn State football fans welcomed the team back to Happy Valley this morning, with hundreds in attendance watching the team make their way inside the stadium. The team was led by the cheer team and Blue Band.
Penn State-Ohio free live stream (09/10/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (1-0) vs. OHIO (1-0) Kickoff: Noon today at Beaver Stadium. TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Lugenbill). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 28. The total is 55. Series: Penn...
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
Second-half goals by Lanie Herlocher, Maddy Shomo pulls State College past Cedar Cliff
Team captain Hannah Garlin might have cracked a scoreless game in the second quarter, but State College still needed a second-half surge to bypass Cedar Cliff Thursday in Mid-Penn field hockey action. Lanie Herlocher, off a corner assist from Garlin and Ella Tambroni, granted a little breathing room at the...
Penn State – Ohio Gameday Forecast
We are heading back to Beaver Stadium for the start of a new season on Saturday. September games can be notorious for being on the hot side and this week is going to be a prime example. A sprawling area of high pressure will be dominating the weather across the region. There will be no travel problems to the stadium except for some areas of valley fog.
Penn State fencing head coach placed on administrative leave amid controversy, lawsuit
Penn State has put the 38th-year head coach under paid leave.
West Perry field hockey team opens season with win over Central Dauphin East
West Perry field hockey completed the trifecta of Perry County field hockey wins last week. Trying to fit in games before the Perry County Tournament, the Mustangs, as well as Susquenita and Greenwood, recorded wins for the beginning of the season. After a solid effort put up by both teams,...
Staff Picks: Songs We’d Like To Hear At Beaver Stadium
We’re officially one day away from being back in Beaver Stadium for the first home game of the 2022 football season. That means one more day until we get to experience chicken baskets, the S-Zone, and that sweet Beaver Stadium soundtrack. Of course, we all know we’ll be hearing...
Keith Oates’ big game on offense, defense helps East Pennsboro stay perfect with win against Milton Hershey
Keith Oates turned in another big game Friday to help East Pennsboro stay perfect with a 17-8 win over Milton Hershey.
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Susquenita field hockey team begins season with dominating win
Susquenita field hockey is off to a great start. With their opening game against Middletown in the books, the Blackhawks go into their season 1-0. Dominating over Middletown, Susquenita won 8-0 after a hard-fought game on both offense and defense.
West Perry boys’ soccer team wins big over Mifflin County
West Perry boys’ soccer team had a good start to the season on Sept. 1. Scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second, West Perry breezed by Mifflin County 5-1. The Mustangs dominated in the first half, keeping Mifflin County away from the goal for...
Grant Hall’s 4 touchdowns help Big Spring bounce Newport, 47-0
Big Spring was a playoff team in 2021, but through the first two weeks of this season it had yet to taste victory. The Bulldogs changed that in a big way Friday, though, blitzing Newport, 47-0.
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Susquenita girls’ soccer team has a split week
Susquenita girls’ soccer had a promising opening game last week, followed by an unfortunate loss. The first game against Susquehanna was on Aug. 29, and the Blackhawks looked good. In the first half, Susquenita got three goals, and then added two more for security in the second half.
What’s New (And Missing) Downtown Since You Last Visited Penn State?
Welcome back to Happy Valley, Penn Staters. As Penn State football is set to take on Ohio this Saturday at Beaver Stadium, thousands of fans and alumni will be flocking back to State College for the first time in a long time. Since you’ve been gone, the downtown landscape has...
Sean Kingston to Perform at Champs Downtown
Singer and rapper Sean Kingston will host a show at Champs Downtown on Friday, the bar announced Wednesday. The show will get started with an appearance from DJ Rictor at 8 p.m. followed by DJ Trizzo at 10 p.m., and will celebrate Penn State football’s home opener against Ohio on Saturday.
