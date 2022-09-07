ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBT groups sue over rule prohibiting gender-affirming treatment through Medicaid

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Four LGBT and health advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against a Florida rule that prevents people from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming medical care.

The rule from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administrators (AHCA), which went into effect last month, removed Medicaid coverage for puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for transgender Floridians.

A release from Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization that focuses on protecting LGBT rights and one of the groups involved in the lawsuit, stated that the AHCA ignored expert testimony and thousands of public comments opposing the rule during the public comment period of the process.

The organizations filed the lawsuit on behalf of four transgender individuals, including August Dekker, a 28-year-old transgender man.

Dekker said in a statement that the rule denies him access to treatment that he is not able to afford otherwise. He said everyone deserves to feel safe in their existence, but the ban will hurt transgender Medicaid beneficiaries’ physical and mental health.

“It’s truly awful and unfair to feel like the state is targeting your existence,” Dekker said.

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, a counsel and health care strategist for Lambda Legal, said the rule is motivated by politics and bias instead of science. He said it ignores the AHCA’s mission to provide “Better Health Care for All Floridians.”

Katy DeBriere, the legal director at the Florida Health Justice Project, another one of the groups involved in the suit, said the state is targeting low-income transgender individuals with the rule, which would continue health inequities by eliminating safe and reliable health care for some of Florida’s most marginalized residents.

The groups filed the lawsuit against Simone Marstiller, the secretary of the AHCA, in her capacity leading the agency.

Brock Juarez, the communications director for the ACHA, told The Hill in a statement that only treatments that are found to be safe and effective and meet “medical necessity criteria” are to be covered under the agency’s rules.

“These partisan motivated organizations seem to be so blinded by their own political agenda that they ignore the evidence found in our thorough rulemaking process and in the AHCA report that proceeded it,” he said.

The agency completed a report on gender-affirming care in June at the request of the state health department, concluding that several services for treating gender dysphoria, like puberty blockers, hormones and surgery, are not consistent with “widely accepted professional medical standards.”

The report also concluded that these treatments have the potential for harmful long-term effects and said that studies supporting these treatments are “weak to very weak.”

The Lambda Legal release states that a team of legal and medical experts from Yale University and University of Texas Southwestern issued a report debunking claims in the AHCA’s report. The team said the report makes “unfounded” criticism of robust research and cites sources with “little or no scientific merit.”

The plaintiffs argue that the rule violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) protection against sex discrimination.

They also argue it violates the Medicaid Act’s requirement for states to provide services to treat physical and mental health conditions and its requirement that eligible recipients receive the same amount of medical assistance as other recipients.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement on Wednesday that the rule likely violates Section 1557 of the ACA, which prohibits health programs that receive federal funding from discriminating based on sex and other characteristics.

The department added that it plans to work to protect state Medicaid beneficiaries’ access to gender-affirming care.

This story was updated at 4:46 p.m.

Comments / 29

Evana Dawkins
2d ago

Medicaid won't even help me pay for diabetes medication that actually works when my body is resistant to even the most basic diabetes medication.. why should it different for elective medical?

Reply
39
Guest
2d ago

I want plastic surgery covered also I want to feel good on my body! I have no issue with anyone covert to what u want but pay for it.

Reply
21
SurfCityTim
16h ago

If you elect to change your self by surgery, then you should be responsible for the medication needed. The government assisted programs should not pay for elected surgeries. Transitioning is not life or death. Diabetics are life and death. Please people let’s get a real grip on reality now

Reply
15
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
