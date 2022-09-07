ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom charged in baby’s fentanyl-related death

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34H06B_0hlupSFI00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — District Attorney Beth McCann filed charges against a mother whose baby died late last year and a toxicology report showed fentanyl was in the infant’s system.

Charlotte Chavez, 31, has been charged with a count of child abuse resulting in death.

Chavez called 911 on Dec. 2, 2021, to report her 1-year-old daughter Betty wasn’t breathing. Paramedics performed life-saving measures and took her to Denver Medical Health Center where she died.

‘Toxic effects of fentanyl’: DPD investigating baby’s death

An autopsy obtained by the Problem Solvers in June showed Betty died “as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl,” but the manner of death was classified as “undetermined.” The toxicology report also said naloxone and acetaminophen were in the baby’s system.

Investigators interviewed Chavez on July 18 after she waived her right to have an attorney present. She was later charged and her first court appearance was on Sept. 2.

What the autopsy said about baby’s death, mother’s pregnancy

The Problem Solvers reached out to the Denver Police Department about the cause of the baby’s death on June 22 and received an email from the department on June 27 saying, “The death, in this case, was deemed a non-criminal death. Please reach out to the Medical Examiner’s office to get a cause and manner of death.”

According to the autopsy report, the baby was “found cold and unresponsive in an adult bed … She had reportedly been experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, and fevers in the previous few days and was receiving acetaminophen, breastfeeding, and drinking formula and Pedialyte.”

The arrest warrant said Betty’s toxicology report showed there was 19 ng/ml of fentanyl in her blood. In comparison, some experts have said the estimated lethal dose for an adult is 2 mg but blood concentrations of approximately 7 ng/ml or higher have been deadly when other substances are present.

Fentanyl deaths rose faster in Colorado than most states

The autopsy report indicated that a review of the baby’s medical record showed that the mother’s pregnancy was complicated by “maternal buprenorphine use and pre-eclampsia with severe features” and that the baby was “monitored for respiratory distress and neonatal abstinence syndrome , showing minimal withdrawal symptoms.”

Buprenorphine is a drug known to be used as a treatment for pregnant opioid addicts. However, the Problem Solvers cannot confirm any details about the mother’s medical condition beyond what was written in the autopsy report.

Comments / 21

Phyllis Prall
2d ago

This poor child never had a chance with this woman that is called mom or mommy! Sounds like this little girl suffered in the days before her death. How does a mother do that to their child??? SO SAD!!!

Reply(2)
9
Kathy Rodriguez
2d ago

how does a 1 year old get fetynal in its system I don't get it but this is so freaking the baby had been sick for days and she just didn't think of taking her to doctor she might still be alive....now she has to live with what she did for the rest of her life because of addiction that is killing so many

Reply
2
Blah Blah Blaahhhh
2d ago

Is it possible that it got into the baby's system from breastfeeding? I remember "pumping and dumping" if I drank. I just really want to believe it was an accident.

Reply(1)
3
 

