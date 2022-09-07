Read full article on original website
Related
Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold
Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
Karl Urban Said the ‘Earth Was Shaking’ Filming 1 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Battle
Among 'The Lord of the Rings' complicated scenes on all three movies, Karl Urban noted one particular battle scene that was literally earthshaking.
‘Rings of Power’: How Old Is Elrond in ‘The Lord of the Rings’?
Tolkien outlined Elrond's age so we can figure out how old he is in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' The show's creators discuss how different young Elrond is in this era.
Who Is Adar? 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Explained
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has introduced a new character to Middle-earth, one that viewers will no doubt take immediate interest in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
epicstream.com
Elon Musk Isn't Thrilled With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Tolkien is Turning in His Grave."
The world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have blown away a lot of critics but not everyone seems impressed with the new Amazon Prime Video series like the business magnate Elon Musk who isn't thrilled about the show saying, "Tolkien is turning in his grave."
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Jeff Bezos’ Son Begged Him Not to ‘Eff This Up’
Upon finding out about Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' prequel, Jeff Bezos' son begged him not to 'eff this up.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Golden Retriever Puppies' Cute Reactions to Watching Their First Movie Are Beyond Sweet
Movie magic is totally a real thing--especially for children! You know exactly what we mean if you remember watching your favorite films as a child and feeling entirely drawn into the story. Sometimes, the movies almost seemed real!. That's an experience some of the @caligoldenretrievers pups can relate to now,...
PETS・
'Lord of the Rings' Legends Slam Take That 'Rings of Power' Is Too 'Woke'
The stars of the "Lord of the Rings" franchise are promoting merch that reads in Elvish: "You All Are Welcome Here."
The Rings of Power may have already introduced the Witch-king, according to this Lord of the Rings theory
The Rings of Power may only be a few episodes in, but the internet has been ablaze with theories about who's actually who. Plenty of attention has been paid to Sauron's threat – and who could be playing him. But another theory suggests a different key Lord of the Rings antagonist may have already been introduced.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 3 recap: Mysteries pile up as Númenor is revealed
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. For decades, The Lord of the Rings fans have been clamoring to see the story of Númenor depicted in live-action. Now, with The Rings of Power finally beginning its run a week ago, we get the opportunity to bear witness to the Land of the Star in all its glory.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 3 Recap: What Are We Surviving For?
“The past is dead,” Elendil (Lloyd Owen) lectures his children. For many of the characters in Episode 3 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, “Adar,” the only way out is through, leaving the past where it lies. Familiar characters meet new ones on unfamiliar shores, friends are reunited in circumstances both dire and hopeful, and alliances are cemented. Amid (literally) visceral action and production design that earns every inch of the show’s most-expensive-ever bona fides, this episode is all about moving forward — through trial, against hardship, beyond the past — for better or for worse.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: Who is Adar? Is The Stranger Gandalf? And is Halbrand Secretly Sauron?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 is titled “Adar” and that is the name of a character we only see in shadow in the episode’s closing scene. Tolkien fans will know that Adar is the Sindarin word for Father and that Tolkien actually translated the Lord’s Prayer into “Ae Adar Nín” for kicks! But something tells us that there’s nothing holy about this new character. But who is Adar in The Lord of the Rings on Prime Video? What else did we learn about the Stranger’s (Daniel Weyman) true identity in The Lord of the...
Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?
Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?
"Devil in Ohio" creator on reinventing the Satanic cult and that ending: "Is she a force for evil?"
Netflix's "The Devil in Ohio" has the distinction of being the first show that I know for certain both my partner's mother, grandmother and I watched. The age-defying appeal makes sense as "The Devil in Ohio" is a story of generations, as much the tale of Suzanne (the always compelling Emily Deschanel), a middle-aged therapist, wife and mother of three, as it is the story of Mae (a luminous Madeleine Arthur) a teen girl who ends up in the emergency room with a terrible wound cut into her back and a secret she won't tell, at least not right away.
EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu on Toronto Premiere ‘The King’s Horseman’ and Legacy of Late Director Biyi Bandele
The weeks leading up to a world premiere are typically a time of celebration and anticipation for the filmmakers, particularly when that premiere is taking place at the Toronto Film Festival. But for the team behind “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman,” which is produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and Netflix and will screen in the festival’s Special Presentations section, there will be a long shadow cast across the red carpet on opening night. Just weeks ahead of the film’s world premiere on Sept. 10, director Biyi Bandele died in Lagos, Nigeria. His sudden, tragic passing on the eve of what...
‘Pop Idol’ Star Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed As Accident
Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death has been revealed as an accident caused by inhalation of chloroethane. The beloved Scottish singer was found dead at age 41 in his Minnesota apartment last month. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that his death was an accident caused by “toxic effects of chloroethane” that led to his suffocation. A statement issued by singer’s family said the police found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.” In 2001, Danesh grew popular thanks to a cover of Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” on the reality show Popstars, going on to make it to the final three on American Idol’s sister series Pop Idol.Read it at Page Six
ComicBook
Rings of Power Just Introduced a Key Element of Lord of the Rings Mythology
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! We knew that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would tie into J.R.R. Tolkien's original trilogy by virtue of being set thousands of years beforehand, and showcasing the creation of the titular rings, but the series is moving pretty fast in terms of getting all those pieces in the right place. This week's new episode of the series just introduced a major piece of The Lord of the Rings puzzle and it did it so quickly that you may not have even noticed.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Has Secretly Introduced Mordor
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! As many fans have speculated for some time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has secretly been taking place (at least partially) within the realm of Mordor without telling us. The first episode of the series revealed one major location, The Southlands, which many had sleuthed out on the map of Middle-earth as being the spot where Mordor will eventually be. Another lingering thread introduced in the first episodes is the symbol of Sauron, with its meaning confirmed in The Rings of Power episode 3, which has outright confirmed that Sauron's main realm has been in front of us all along in the Prime Video series.
Comments / 0