ourquadcities.com
Riverpalooza presents Mo&Co
A cool vibe awaits you as you enjoy live local music Thursday evenings with food and drink at Quinlan Court, Davenport’s newest riverfront venue. Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. These all-ages shows are free. Check it all out at Quinlan Court, located at 101 East River Drive in Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Crooked Cactus Band plays Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
ourquadcities.com
ourquadcities.com
Arsenal commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11
As the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, dozens gathered on the Rock Island Arsenal for the annual remembrance ceremony. The event included speeches, music and a 21-gun salute. For more updates from the Rock Island Arsenal, click here.
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
Featuring authentic Moroccan shish kabobs: New Galesburg food truck to serve Mediterranean classics
You will soon be able to enjoy an authentic Moroccan shish kabob or gyro at various locations around Galesburg. MB’s Food Truck expects to start operating later this month. Owner Mohammed Ben Youness and his wife Ghizlan will serve out of their food truck at a city approved location on the Public Square. They will be able to move their truck to local events and festivals, along with bars or brew pubs that don’t serve food.
moline.il.us
Music on the Mississippi
Join us on select Monday evenings for Music on the Mississippi concerts this fall, sponsored by Dead Poet's Espresso! Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for an evening of live music and dancing. Concerts are free and open to all ages. New for '22, Lil Stevie's Taste of Something...
ourquadcities.com
‘Klindt house’ for sale: QC home with dark past back on the market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette Street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Klindt was convicted of killing his wife, Joyce Klindt. We spoke with...
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors
Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser. Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC...
ourquadcities.com
Authorities rescue 23 cats from Muscatine home
Twenty-three cats were rescued from a Muscatine residence September 8. On Thursday, September 8, a Muscatine Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Investigation determined there was a large number of cats at the home on Abrams Dr. living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant for the property was obtained, and members of the Muscatine Animal Control, Muscatine Humane Society and Muscatine Police Department assisted in the operation. A total of thirteen live cats were rescued from both inside and outside the residence, and an additional ten cats were turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping. One dead cat was located on the property.
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the QCA
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with cultural performances, displays and fun for the whole family at Monarchs and Mariachi at the Putnam Museum. Toni Robertson, Vice President of LULAC, stopped by Local 4 to talk about the event and Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Rock Island 47, Alleman 6
The Rocks roll to a Western Big 6 win. See the highlights from Alleman and Rock Island in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Moline 34, Quincy 20
The Maroons came up with a Western Big 6 win on Friday. See the highlights from Quincy and Moline in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Learn to knit at Bettendorf Public Library
If you’re interested in learning how to knit, the Bettendorf Public Library has just the class for you!. Expert knitter Courtney Berry will be leading Beginning Knitting, a course teaching attendees how to cast on and do the knit stitch. Held at the Creation Studio, a hub for creative exploration, the limited class is open to teens and adults and will offer a hands-on exploration of fiber arts. This event is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
aroundptown.com
On Saturday Night, Prophetstown Was The Place To Be
Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s own Fred South takes us in a bit of a different direction in this look back at historical Prophetstown. Often the wonderful folks at the PAHS present us with a past seen through old publications, very often old Echo articles. For this journey those same wonderful folks have cultivated a historical record straight from the memories and experiences of people who lived it. Please enjoy this highly entertaining look back, as seen through the eyes of our friends, family and neighbors.
QC Teacher Of The Week: Katherine Choate At Davenport West High School
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
