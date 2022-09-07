Twenty-three cats were rescued from a Muscatine residence September 8. On Thursday, September 8, a Muscatine Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Investigation determined there was a large number of cats at the home on Abrams Dr. living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant for the property was obtained, and members of the Muscatine Animal Control, Muscatine Humane Society and Muscatine Police Department assisted in the operation. A total of thirteen live cats were rescued from both inside and outside the residence, and an additional ten cats were turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping. One dead cat was located on the property.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO