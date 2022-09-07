Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Officer sentenced for child seduction, official misconduct
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police officer who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old was sentenced Friday. In court, the judge accepted Timothy Barber's plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to one count of child seduction and one count of official misconduct. The plea agreement capped jail time at four years.
WNDU
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a contractor pleaded guilty in the theft of money from the South Bend Housing Authority. Ronald Taylor Jr. owned a business called the Taylor Made Handy Man. He admits he was paid by the housing authority for contracting work he did not perform.
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
abc57.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
WOWO News
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
WNDU
2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been arrested and one has been charged in relation to the death of another teen in South Bend back in March. Police found Terez Parker, Jr., 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Roger Street on March 18. Parker was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
abc57.com
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
95.3 MNC
Three people arrested after increase of car thefts
Three people have been arrested, suspected in a rash of thefts in the past month from cars stretching throughout much of north-central and northeastern Indiana, as well as Niles. Mario Pratt, 19, Michael Hubbard, 19 and KaShawn Hudson, 20, were arrested in Warsaw, then connected to a gang based in...
Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
95.3 MNC
Niles man sentenced for arson
A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
abc57.com
Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded
ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. John Fountain is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Intimidation. Allen Johnson is wanted for Violation...
95.3 MNC
Two juveniles arrested in relation to death of 17-year-old
Two juveniles have been arrested, and one has been charged, in relation to the death of a 17-year-old boy in South Bend. Terez Parker Jr. was shot and killed, back in March, in the 2000 block of Roger Street during an apparent transaction involving a firearm that turned into a robbery attempt.
95.3 MNC
Trial set for deadly drunk driving suspect
A Buchanan man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a Berrien County Road Department worker is going to trial. It happened in July on Red Bull Trail, near Glendora Road. Police say that when they arrived, they found the worker, 57-year-old William Isom lying on the road and 34-year-old Taylor Johnson, was walking around.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police officer resigns after pleading guilty in federal court
An Elkhart Police officer who struck a handcuffed inmate has pleaded guilty in federal court for using unreasonable force, according to court records. Cory Newland pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of lights under color of law as part of a plea agreement. As part of the agreement, he...
WNDU
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
WIBC.com
Former Elkhart Officer Pleads Guilty To Beating An Inmate
ELKHART, Ind. — A plea deal for the police officer who was caught on camera beating an inmate in Elkhart. They are now former police officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus. Newland is the one who is pleading guilty to unjustified and unlawful use of force. He was charged in federal court.
abc57.com
Man accused of strangulation, domestic battery after girlfriend's prank
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend alongside his juvenile sister following a prank, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Wright, 22, was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery. On September 1, officers...
22 WSBT
Niles police investigate Thursday night homicide
Niles police were sent to the area of N. 6th and Ferry Street on reports of shots being fired in the area Thursday at around 11 p.m. Police found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital reported that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room of the hospital. He was later transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he died of his injuries.
