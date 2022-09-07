ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Charles County Job Fair To Be Held September 21

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center (90 Post Office Road, Waldorf) 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or virtually from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hiring agencies include Charles County Government, Charles County Sheriff’s...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Ashley Daisey Wiggins

Ashley Daisey Wiggins, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Alberta Cecelia Wiggins of Lexington Park, MD born on November 23, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD. Ashley was raised and...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
La Plata, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Point High School#Disability#Title Ix#We Care#D#Ccps#Title Ix Ada Section 504
Bay Net

Rosa Alberta Scriber

Rosa “Rosie” Alberta Scriber, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland peaceably transitioned at home with family on September 2, 2022. Rosa was born on February 19, 1931 to the late Charles Henry and Clara Elizabeth Dorsey. She was one of fourteen children. Rosa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and she received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

MedStar Health Earns Nine “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” Recognitions

COLUMBIA, Md. — Several Maryland-based MedStar Health organizations have been honored with 2022 Wellness at Work recognitions from the Maryland Department of Health’s “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” program. Wellness at Work recognizes businesses of all sizes for their success in building a culture of wellbeing in the workplace.
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bethesdamagazine.com

One teacher transferred to special education program after MCPS last-minute request

After a tense conflict between Montgomery County Public Schools and the county teachers union about a last-minute incentive encouraging dual-certified teachers to move from their general education assignments to special education programs, only one teacher accepted the transfer opportunity, according to a district spokesman. In late August, on the Friday...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Henry Joseph Collins, Jr.

Henry Joseph Collins, Jr, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 29, 2022. The family is deeply saddened by his passing. Henry was born on July 2, 1934, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church School and lived in St. Mary’s County for most of his life. Henry worked for the...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy