Bay Net
Charles County Job Fair To Be Held September 21
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center (90 Post Office Road, Waldorf) 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or virtually from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hiring agencies include Charles County Government, Charles County Sheriff’s...
Bay Net
CSM Student Amber Gieske Is Named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders Of Promise Scholar
LA PLATA, Md. – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student and Huntingtown resident Amber Gieske is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi...
Bay Net
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held To Launch St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to celebrate the official launch of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. In 2021, the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force, in partnership with the Housing Authority...
Bay Net
Ashley Daisey Wiggins
Ashley Daisey Wiggins, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Alberta Cecelia Wiggins of Lexington Park, MD born on November 23, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD. Ashley was raised and...
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
Bay Net
MISSING: Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, Age 25; Last Seen In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks the whereabouts of the missing person Kirstyn Morgan Nelson. Nelson is a white female, age 25, birth date 11/10/96. Last seen on 09/08/22 in the Charlotte Hall, MD area. Contact. Emergency: 9-1-1 Non-emergencies: 301-475-8008.
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
Waldorf, September 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waldorf. The St Charles High School football team will have a game with Thomas Stone High School on September 08, 2022, 14:00:00. The Great Mills High School football team will have a game with North Point High School on September 08, 2022, 14:00:00.
Bay Net
Rosa Alberta Scriber
Rosa “Rosie” Alberta Scriber, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland peaceably transitioned at home with family on September 2, 2022. Rosa was born on February 19, 1931 to the late Charles Henry and Clara Elizabeth Dorsey. She was one of fourteen children. Rosa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and she received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Bay Net
MedStar Health Earns Nine “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” Recognitions
COLUMBIA, Md. — Several Maryland-based MedStar Health organizations have been honored with 2022 Wellness at Work recognitions from the Maryland Department of Health’s “Healthiest Maryland Businesses” program. Wellness at Work recognizes businesses of all sizes for their success in building a culture of wellbeing in the workplace.
Bay Net
Four Students Charged In Connection With Altercations At High School Football Game
WALDORF, Md. – On September 2 at 8:30 p.m., several fights broke out at a North Point High School football game. The altercations occurred in different locations near the restrooms and in the school parking lot. Officers, who were working secondary employment as security, utilized pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
bethesdamagazine.com
One teacher transferred to special education program after MCPS last-minute request
After a tense conflict between Montgomery County Public Schools and the county teachers union about a last-minute incentive encouraging dual-certified teachers to move from their general education assignments to special education programs, only one teacher accepted the transfer opportunity, according to a district spokesman. In late August, on the Friday...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Bay Net
MISSING: Jeffery Thurman Adams, 71-Year-Old, Last Seen In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating missing person. He was last seen in the Leonardtown area on September 7th and may be operating a blue Dodge Ram truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008.
Bay Net
Henry Joseph Collins, Jr.
Henry Joseph Collins, Jr, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 29, 2022. The family is deeply saddened by his passing. Henry was born on July 2, 1934, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church School and lived in St. Mary’s County for most of his life. Henry worked for the...
Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds
Prince George’s County Angela Alsobrooks (D) held a press conference on Labor Day to announce a controversial decision to step up enforcement of a... The post Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
'Lenient' Prince George's County judge taken off youth cases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - As leaders try to get a handle on crime in Prince George’s County, a judge is being reassigned following complaints he has been too lenient on youth offenders. Sources explained to FOX 5 that Judge Peter Killough was not banned but essentially removed from...
