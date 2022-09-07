ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Vanessa Kirby Wears Feathered and Sequined Valentino Dress at Venice Film Festival

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwqJK_0hlup0rR00

Vanessa Kirby is the latest celebrity to have a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Venice Film Festival .

The actress walked the red carpet on Wednesday night during the 79th edition of the annual film festival for the premiere of her new film, “The Son.” Kirby walked the red carpet wearing a sequined and feather-embellished nude-colored dress from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection . The look was styled by Ryan Hastings.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K37QR_0hlup0rR00
Vanessa Kirby in Valentino attends “The Son” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7 in Venice, Italy.

Kirby joined her costars on the red carpet, posing alongside Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Zen McGrath and others. Dern also had her own high-fashion moment on the red carpet, wearing a deep blue, sequin-embellished tulle dress with a sequined blazer jacket from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ss6s7_0hlup0rR00
French director Florian Zeller, Zen McGrath, Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman and Vanessa Kirby at the premiere of “The Son” on Sept. 7 at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Kirby, best known for playing the role of Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” also participated in the photo call event for “The Son” earlier on Wednesday, where she had another standout fashion moment.

The actress attended the event wearing a red, two-piece set embellished with oversize flowers also from the Valentino fall 2022 couture collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxh6C_0hlup0rR00
Vanessa Kirby in Valentino attends the photocall for “The Son” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7.
Best of WWD

Comments / 2

Related
WWD

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Star-printed Knwls Set for U.S. Open Appearance

Emily Ratajkowski had a standout fashion moment during her visit to the U.S. Open in New York.  On Wednesday, the model-turned-author arrived at the coveted tennis tournament wearing a two-piece, semi-sheer star-printed set by Knwls, created by Charlotte Knowles. She paired the look with pointed black booties and a black shoulder bag. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup simple.  Ratajkowski, along with her friend comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, watched Jessica Pegula of the U.S. play Poland’s Iga...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
WWD

Gemma Chan Sparkles in Louis Vuitton Dress With 3D Floral Details for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Gemma Chan had a standout fashion moment at the latest premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” On Monday, the actress attended the Venice Film Festival to walk the premiere of her upcoming film wearing a custom gold sequined embroidered column gown from Louis Vuitton, paired with black satin sandals and jewelry, from the French luxury label’s high jewelry collection. More from WWDCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksInside Armani Beauty's Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film FestivalVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She styled her hair in an updo with two strands of hair framing her face and kept her makeup simple.  She was...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Vanessa Kirby
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Feather#French
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment  — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
NEWARK, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy