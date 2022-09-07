ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

UPI News

Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thewashingtondailynews.com

Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules

MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
OCRACOKE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Portion of Rodanthe street closed to allow oceanfront homes to be moved

The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) adopted a resolution to permanently close a paved portion of Seagull Street in northern Rodanthe at their September 6 meeting, allowing homeowners in the immediate area the ability to move their homes westward, and away from the ocean. The proposal was introduced at...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Oliver, Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week

Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. Starting Monday August 1st we will be closed for “nap time”. Nap time will be from 1pm – 2pm Monday through Friday. The hour we are closed will give the animals some down time and it will.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will make ocean unsafe for swimming

High rip current risk for all area beaches Thursday, Sept. 8. Minor coastal flooding possible Thursday evening into the weekend (during high tides) HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will be unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water! ​Strongest rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 12:10 pm today.
DUCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Registration open for Veterans Writing Workshop

The 10th Annual Outer Banks Veterans Writing Workshop will be held at the UNC Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Registration is now open. Veteran, writer and educator Bryon Reiger from New Orleans, La. will lead this...
WANCHESE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Anna Margaret Smith of Kill Devil Hills, September 2

Anna Margaret Smith, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Born in Richmond, VA on May 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Virginia Reams Smith and Wayne Rossiter Smith Jr. Anna Margaret earned her bachelor’s degree from DePaul School of Nursing in...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Bay Weekly

Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake

Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
ocracokeobserver.com

Lighthouse refurbishment gets OK to proceed

The National Park Service has been appropriated $2 million to renovate the Ocracoke Light Station complex. Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said the money was included in a recently passed Congressional bill called the Disaster Supplement for 2022. “I am so excited about this because...
OCRACOKE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

James Madison University welcomes class of 2026

The staff at James Madison University is excited to welcome the class of 2026 to campus. “The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 38 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries around the world,” stated an announcement ahead of the start of classes.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC

