Read full article on original website
Related
This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical Adventure
Treetop adventures are fun and exciting places to enjoy the outdoors and test your agility limits. What makes them even better? How about one that glows in the night? Virginia Aquarium Adventure Park in Virginia Beach is fun for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Overwash, house moving, and rip currents along beach in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is about long-term beach erosion along North Carolina's Outer Banks. Visitors are urged to avoid part of the beach along the Outer Banks this weekend. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said ocean conditions are leading to overwash and rough...
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Oceanfront Hotels in Virginia Beach You Must Visit
Are you on the hunt for the best oceanfront hotels in Virginia Beach? You have come to the right place because here you will be able to pick from the best 15 that VB has to offer. If you are still thinking about where to stay in Virginia Beach the...
publicradioeast.org
Seashore officials asking visitors to avoid OBX beaches amid overwash and rough surf
Outer Banks officials are cautioning beach visitors to avoid one particular strand this weekend and into next week as distant Hurricane Earl is churning up the North Carolina shoreline. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors are asked to avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive...
No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules
MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
outerbanksvoice.com
Portion of Rodanthe street closed to allow oceanfront homes to be moved
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) adopted a resolution to permanently close a paved portion of Seagull Street in northern Rodanthe at their September 6 meeting, allowing homeowners in the immediate area the ability to move their homes westward, and away from the ocean. The proposal was introduced at...
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck Farm Festival 2022 to offer more activities, contests, and fun for the whole family
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 1st from 12:00 – 4:00 for the Currituck Farm Festival, a celebration of our agriculture heritage. This event will be held at the Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. This event was so much fun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Oliver, Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week
Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. Starting Monday August 1st we will be closed for “nap time”. Nap time will be from 1pm – 2pm Monday through Friday. The hour we are closed will give the animals some down time and it will.
outerbanksvoice.com
Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will make ocean unsafe for swimming
High rip current risk for all area beaches Thursday, Sept. 8. Minor coastal flooding possible Thursday evening into the weekend (during high tides) HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will be unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water! Strongest rip currents often occur a couple hours either side of low tide, which is around 12:10 pm today.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Registration open for Veterans Writing Workshop
The 10th Annual Outer Banks Veterans Writing Workshop will be held at the UNC Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. Registration is now open. Veteran, writer and educator Bryon Reiger from New Orleans, La. will lead this...
outerbanksvoice.com
Anna Margaret Smith of Kill Devil Hills, September 2
Anna Margaret Smith, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Born in Richmond, VA on May 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Virginia Reams Smith and Wayne Rossiter Smith Jr. Anna Margaret earned her bachelor’s degree from DePaul School of Nursing in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Weekly
Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake
Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
ocracokeobserver.com
Lighthouse refurbishment gets OK to proceed
The National Park Service has been appropriated $2 million to renovate the Ocracoke Light Station complex. Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said the money was included in a recently passed Congressional bill called the Disaster Supplement for 2022. “I am so excited about this because...
thecoastlandtimes.com
James Madison University welcomes class of 2026
The staff at James Madison University is excited to welcome the class of 2026 to campus. “The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 38 states, the District of Columbia and 17 countries around the world,” stated an announcement ahead of the start of classes.
Comments / 0