Illinois women’s basketball B1G schedule released

WCIA — The Illinois women’s basketball Big Ten schedule is out. First year Illini head coach Shauna Green will open league play on Dec. 4 with a trip to Indiana, before tipping off her first conference game at home three days later when Rutgers visits State Farm Center.

The Illini will play an 18-game Big Ten schedule, with nine at home and nine on the road. Illinois is coming off a 7-20 season, finishing just 1-13 in the Big Ten in Nancy Fahey’s final year before retiring. Green arrived in March from Dayton, after spending six seasons with the Flyers compiling a 127-50 overall record, including four trips to the NCAA tournament.

Illinois opens its season on Nov. 9 hosting LIU Brooklyn.

