Come celebrate the 46th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park

Estes Park, Colorado is gearing up for the 46th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival. The festival is on September 9-11th at the Estes Park Event Complex.

The festival has something for everyone, including world class Scottish Highland Athletic can participate in a whiskey tasting, Celtic parade and enjoy the sounds of the Estes park International Tattoo.

Order tickets today. Visit ScotFest.com . Children five and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

