ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
philasun.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Huntingdon, PA
County
Centre County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
Spring Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Much paving in much of Clinton County

CLEARFIELD, PA – PennDOT has issued an update on the multiple ongoing paving projects in Clinton County. They include many underway on Friday and continuing next week, while paving on E. Church Street in Lock Haven has been delayed:. On Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Parks And Recreation#Skatepark#Bmx Biking#Landscape Architecture#State#Kepler Community Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Centre Daily

Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $882,699 which is 231% higher than the state average of $266,883.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy