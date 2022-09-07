Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
Pennsylvania schools are looking for solutions to retain staff and attract new teachers
School districts in the midstate – and across Pennsylvania – are facing teacher and staff shortages, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and state teacher advocacy organizations. The state has had a 70% percent decline in certifications for new teachers. Ten years ago, Pennsylvania issued certifications for...
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
State College
Centre County Moves to High COVID-19 Community Level for First Time in 15 Weeks
Centre County is at the high community level for COVID-19 for the first time since the end of May, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly update on Thursday night. It marks only the third week that Centre County has been at the highest level since the CDC...
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Much paving in much of Clinton County
CLEARFIELD, PA – PennDOT has issued an update on the multiple ongoing paving projects in Clinton County. They include many underway on Friday and continuing next week, while paving on E. Church Street in Lock Haven has been delayed:. On Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse...
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $882,699 which is 231% higher than the state average of $266,883.
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Fall fairs and festivals in Central Pennsylvania: 2022 list
Although the weather may still be warm, Pennsylvania is slipping into fall. Here's a list of fall fairs and festivals around the Midstate this year.
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
State Senator Scott Martin (R) of Lancaster County has said the law as written appears to have criminalized thousands of drivers overnight.
