Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Channel 3000
9 spots to pick up fried dough delights in Madison
It may not be the healthiest option for the most important meal of the day, but there’s something about a doughnut glazed with frosting and washed down with a hot cup of coffee that helps you start the day with a smile. Maybe it’s because doughnuts usually show up when there’s something to celebrate. Here are a few spots that put their own spin on this iconic pastry. Keep them in mind the next time you want to treat yourself or bring in a dozen to share with coworkers.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
ibmadison.com
Grocery store chosen for south side development
After searching for nearly a year, the city of Madison is in final negotiations with Maurer’s Urban Market, a grocer to be the anchor commercial tenant in a $42 million, six-story mixed-use south side redevelopment, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Wisconsin Dells-based company will open a store to fill the 24,000-square-foot space in Fourteen02 Park at 815 Cedar Street. The store will carry everyday staples, plus a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, and deli/bakery offerings. Since 2015, the city has been working to replace the Pick ‘n Save store that closed at 1312 S. Park St.
captimes.com
Register to cook Superior walleye with chef Joe Papach of The Harvey House
Join us for the next Cooking with the Cap Times on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., featuring The Harvey House chef Joe Papach. He will demonstrate how to make Superior walleye with pumpernickel, savoy cabbage, spaetzle and horseradish sabayon. How to watch. This is an official Cap Times Idea...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
nbc15.com
4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
captimes.com
Madison musician Mackenzie Moore is coming from 'Out of Nowhere'
It wasn’t that long ago that Mackenzie Moore was a 4-year-old girl, loudly singing along from the back seat as her mother played Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun” on the car radio. Last year, Moore also sang “Soak Up the Sun” — before a full...
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Fort Atkinson through one of the smallest and unexpected ways
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy lives on in the smallest ways possible: all the way down to her socks. According to the Hoard Historical Museum, there’s a good chance that on her wedding day, Queen Elizabeth wore stockings made in Fort Atkinson. “Well, it’s definitely a claim to fame,” said Merrilee Lee,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
nbc15.com
Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils its first Rainbow Street Crossing. The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for...
captimes.com
Cap Times Idea Fest’s closing weekend is not to be missed
Granted, Madison’s gorgeous early autumn weather can make the prospect of voluntarily stepping indoors a big ask. But hear me out. You can have it both ways. Next Friday night and Saturday (Sept. 16 and 17), Cap Times Idea Fest will present four powerhouse, in-person sessions on democracy, racial equity and politics. They will be at the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall — one on Friday night and three on Saturday morning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
4 Bedroom Home in Madison – $849,900 |
Show 9/9. Spacious 2-story home backing up to Hoyt Park features high end updates, beautiful hardwood flrs & custom built-ins throughout. Gourmet kitchen features quarter-sawn oak cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters & large island. Formal dining room flows into the huge living room w/gas fireplace. Bright family room includes bay window, functional built-in seating area w/brand new custom cushions & addt’l gas fireplace. Fantastic sun rm overlooks the private yard w/mature trees & wonderful landscaping. Recently renovated primary suite includes his/hers walk-in closets & private full bthrm w/dbl sinks, quartz counters, tile flrs & custom tile walk-in shower. Three addt’l bedrooms & den all w/large closets. Close to parks, biking, busline, hospitals, shopping/restaurants & UW.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
captimes.com
From cooks to nurses, Wisconsinites are organizing for better work
From nurses and housekeepers to theater workers and cooks, workers around Wisconsin are making their voices heard in a new surge of labor organizing. In Milwaukee, entertainment workers at Pabst Theater Group won a union election in June, joining the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). Hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum, also organized through MASH, successfully negotiated with their employer to increase their pay mid-contract.
Radio Ink
Two Additions For Big Radio
Big Radio based in Janesville, Wisconsin has added to its News and Sports Staff. Big Radio owns ten local radio stations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Sean Maloney will be part of the news team across the group and will also be part of local high school sports broadcasts. He joins Big Radio from Magnum Media stations in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin John Barry joins the staff from the Janesville Gazette, where he was a sports writer and editor.
‘I was misled’: Madison alder Gary Halverson listed on Oath Keepers membership rolls
MADISON, Wis. — A current Madison alder’s name appears on a leaked list of those who paid to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group now being investigated for its involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alder Gary Halverson, who represents the City of Madison’s 17th district on the north side near the...
Glass smashed at east side gas station, nothing stolen, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a glass window at an east side gas station was smashed overnight, continuing a string of attempted burglaries targeting convenience stores in the last few days. Officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 605 Cottage Grove Rd. just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of an alarm going off. When they...
captimes.com
Letter | MMoCA and city need to confront discrimination
Dear Editor: Many people can look the other way at the way the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) has treated Lilada Gee and the collective artists of the Wisconsin Triennial, the 2022 "Ain't I A Woman?" exhibition. I've looked away (or not had my eyes open enough) too many...
captimes.com
UW-Madison welcomes record-breaking freshman class at convocation
Thousands of incoming students marked the beginning of their college careers Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s convocation. This year, UW-Madison is ushering in around 8,600 freshmen — the largest freshman class in the university’s history — and about 1,100 new transfer students. The freshman class was selected from a pool of over 60,000 applicants, which Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said was “one of our most competitive years ever.”
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
Comments / 0