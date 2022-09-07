Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Erroneous suicide report leads to arrest of Villager’s adult son
An erroneous suicide report led to the arrest of a Villager’s adult son. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to Villa Vera Cruz in reference to suicide threats. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found 38-year-old Scott Anthony Cannady, who lives with his father in Villa Vera Cruz, laying in the driveway of a neighboring home. He told deputies he feared his girlfriend had killed herself with a pistol inside the residence. He said she would not answer the door. An investigation revealed she was inside the home and asleep.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
villages-news.com
Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case
A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than what she was arrested for. A Citrus County grand jury returned an indictment Friday, Sept. 9, formally charging 22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera with first-degree murder involving a discharged firearm that caused Cory Schweitzer’s death, and armed burglary with a discharged firearm.
WESH
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, affidavit shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies...
askflagler.com
Flagler County Inmate Charged After Allegedly Spitting On Detention Deputy
BUNNELL – 27 year-old Qunard Dijmon Raishaad Doctor has been issued one misdemeanor and two felony charges after attacking a detention deputy in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, according to a statement by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Doctor was in custody after being arrested on August 23rd for reportedly being caught in Bunnell with a stolen vehicle. His permanent residence is in Jacksonville.
WESH
Deputies arrest student accused of bringing gun on Lake County school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Lake County was arrested Thursday after deputies found a gun on a school bus. Deputies said another student saw the accused student with a gun on the school bus as it headed for Lake Hills, an alternative school in Mascotte, this morning. The witness student reported him to school administration.
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
Perv Alert: Florida Homeowner Association President Arrested For Hidden Camera In Condo Rental
The president of a homeowners association faces four felony charges for installing a video camera inside a condominium without the owner’s permission, focused on the master bedroom. According to investigators, 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association turned himself in
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages
A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after car crash sends her to ER
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a car crash sent her to a local emergency room. Denise Lehman Henretta, 59, who lives on Ternberry Drive in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, was involved in the crash at 12:34 p.m. Thursday on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
News4Jax.com
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home
Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming’s arrest affidavits.
Citrus County Chronicle
School district investigating incident between bus driver and student
The Citrus County School District is investigating an incident involving a bus driver and student, which occurred two weeks ago. “Right now it's an open and active investigation,” said Lindsay Blair, district spokeswoman, who would not go into detail. The District was asked to provide a copy of the video from the incident. The District said it could not release the video as it is part of the ongoing investigation.
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer
A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
