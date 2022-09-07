ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Erroneous suicide report leads to arrest of Villager’s adult son

An erroneous suicide report led to the arrest of a Villager’s adult son. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to Villa Vera Cruz in reference to suicide threats. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found 38-year-old Scott Anthony Cannady, who lives with his father in Villa Vera Cruz, laying in the driveway of a neighboring home. He told deputies he feared his girlfriend had killed herself with a pistol inside the residence. He said she would not answer the door. An investigation revealed she was inside the home and asleep.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case

A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder

An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than what she was arrested for. A Citrus County grand jury returned an indictment Friday, Sept. 9, formally charging 22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera with first-degree murder involving a discharged firearm that caused Cory Schweitzer’s death, and armed burglary with a discharged firearm.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Villages, FL
Crime & Safety
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine

OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
OCALA, FL
askflagler.com

Flagler County Inmate Charged After Allegedly Spitting On Detention Deputy

BUNNELL – 27 year-old Qunard Dijmon Raishaad Doctor has been issued one misdemeanor and two felony charges after attacking a detention deputy in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, according to a statement by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Doctor was in custody after being arrested on August 23rd for reportedly being caught in Bunnell with a stolen vehicle. His permanent residence is in Jacksonville.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession
WESH

Deputies arrest student accused of bringing gun on Lake County school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Lake County was arrested Thursday after deputies found a gun on a school bus. Deputies said another student saw the accused student with a gun on the school bus as it headed for Lake Hills, an alternative school in Mascotte, this morning. The witness student reported him to school administration.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after car crash sends her to ER

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a car crash sent her to a local emergency room. Denise Lehman Henretta, 59, who lives on Ternberry Drive in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, was involved in the crash at 12:34 p.m. Thursday on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
COLEMAN, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student

Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home

Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming’s arrest affidavits.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School district investigating incident between bus driver and student

The Citrus County School District is investigating an incident involving a bus driver and student, which occurred two weeks ago. “Right now it's an open and active investigation,” said Lindsay Blair, district spokeswoman, who would not go into detail. The District was asked to provide a copy of the video from the incident. The District said it could not release the video as it is part of the ongoing investigation.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer

A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
FLORAL CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy