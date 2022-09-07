1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after shooting a man early Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, at 2:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots near First Avenue South and South Washington Street.

Soon after, a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot in the 200 block of First Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to the victim, a 72-year-old man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses said the suspect confronted the man as she walked past him on the sidewalk before shooting him.

The woman ran away but police found and arrested her nearby. Officers seized a gun from her bag.

The woman was booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault.

