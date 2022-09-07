CNET's live coverage has started ahead today's Apple event, where we're expecting new hardware. Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start today, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST). We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods. The Apple Store is now down, which is another sign that the big event is just hours away.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO