Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Inc.com
The iPhone 14 Pro's Biggest Change Is Apple's Best Design Feature Ever
We've lived with the iPhone notch long enough now that it's hard to remember how controversial it was when it first appeared on the iPhone X. It's hard, looking back, to argue that it wasn't a huge improvement over the giant bezels (relatively speaking), from the iPhone 8 and earlier models, but people did not like it at all.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
iPhone 14 Reveal Same As iPhone 13? Steve Job's Youngest Daughter Pokes Fun At 'Far Out' Event
Apple unveiled its newest smartphone Wednesday during an event called “Far Out.” The event also featured an update on the company’s Airpods and Apple Watch. The daughter of Apple’s co-founder shared an interesting take on the new iPhone. What Happened: Apple Inc AAPL announced the new...
Apple event: Launch ends with clip of woman disappearing
Apple ended their event today, 7 September, with a mysterious clip of a woman disappearing.In what appeared to be a teaser for the second season of the Apple TV television series Severance, a red-haired can be seen on a subway train, before glitching and disappearing.The strange clip followed the highly-anticipated keynote, in which CEO Tim Cook took to the stage to make several announcements, including the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches, and a new update to AirPods.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
A Severance Character Made a Surprise Cameo In Apple’s iPhone Presentation
Watch: Severance Stars Name Dream Cast Additions at Comic-Con Severance is keeping us on our toes in between seasons. During Apple's iPhone 14 presentation on Sept. 7, the tech giant teased the next generation of the device. But in between announcements about a new dual-camera and improved battery life, those watching were caught dead in their tracks when a mysterious character and appeared on screen, leaving eagle-eyed viewers to ask, "Wait, was that Helly R.?!"
CNET
Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More
CNET's live coverage has started ahead today's Apple event, where we're expecting new hardware. Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start today, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST). We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods. The Apple Store is now down, which is another sign that the big event is just hours away.
'Buy Your Mom An iPhone,' Tim Cook Says As Apple Snubs Android And Next-Gen Update
Apple Inc. AAPL refuses to adopt the next-generation RCS messaging protocol. Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG maintains that a next-gen update would solve problems that arise when Apple customers send video and text messages from their iPhones to phones that have an Android operating system (Apple products run on the iOS operating system).
See Apple's new iPhone 14
Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lines, which include a larger screen, camera updates, and a redesign of the black notch on the top of the screen.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Has Apple undercut itself?
Apple has announced the iPhone 14, and we can almost guarantee that it’ll be the most popular smartphone of the next 12 months. But how does it compare to the iPhone 12? That might sound like an odd comparison to make, but with Apple keeping the older phone around for another year, it could be just the cost-effective alternative that this cash-strapped world needs.
Cult of Mac
Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 preorders
Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro preorders later today. The company will also start accepting preorders for the AirPods Pro 2 from today. All products will go on sale on September 16. This is also the day you should get...
Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones without chargers in Brazil
Editor's take: Perhaps having the option to buy phones with or without a wall charger included would be a good compromise. Some consumers might prefer a bundled first-party charger that supports the phone's maximum charging speed, as most brands opt for proprietary fast charging technologies over USB-PD. Other people might feel they have enough chargers filling their drawers and could opt to save a few bucks by buying one without a charger, helping the environment in the process.
ETOnline.com
The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches
Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with fall sales in full...
Steve Jobs' daughter claims iPhone 14 isn’t a new model at all
In an Instagram story posted this week, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ 24-year-old daughter Eve Jobs joked that the new iPhone 14 set to debut later this month isn’t a new model at all.
Apple Opens Pre-Order for iPhone 14, Shipping Starts on September 16
Apple announced the iPhone 14 models during its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Now, the devices are available for pre-order through the Apple Store app, and the Apple Store Online, as per 9to5Mac. How Can You Pre-order an iPhone 14?. Since Apple already opened the pre-order with the new iPhone...
Apple Reveals Apple Watch Series 8 and the New Apple Watch SE
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Apple® today introduced Apple Watch® Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE®, which bring groundbreaking technology and performance, and important safety innovations to the two best-selling smartwatches. Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, Always-On Retina® display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming. The new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple...
Tim Cook responds to Google’s anti-iMessage campaign: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’
Hours after announcing the iPhone 14 on Wednesday, Tim Cook dashed any hope that Apple would bring support for RCS messaging to its devices. At Vox Media’s Code Conference this week, someone in the audience asked Cook how Apple founder Steve Jobs would feel about introducing the RCS standard in iMessage. “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point,” Cook responded before adding, “I would love to convert you to an iPhone.”
CNET
Verizon's New One Unlimited For iPhone Plan Swaps Apple One For The Disney Bundle
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple fans on Verizon who would prefer an Apple One subscription as a perk now have a new option: the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. On Wednesday, ahead of Apple's "Far Out" event, the wireless carrier's website revealed that Verizon is adding a new plan to its lineup to cater to people with iPhones.
