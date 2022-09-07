ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Suspicious package on Marco Island deemed safe

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
The package being investigated by the Marco Island Police Department has been deemed safe.

Residents of the home on Mistletoe Court reported two suspicious packages had been delivered to their home. The scene was evacuated during the investigation.

The Collier County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined that both packages contained footwear. The packages also tested negative for biological substance.

According to the United Postal Service, this could be part of a common scam in which unexpected packages are delivered to people in attempt to have them pay for the items.

