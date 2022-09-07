Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Allied Demand: God roll and how to get
Wrangle the best perks for this kinetic sidearm.
The Verge
Destiny 2’s new Eruption mode is the best thing to happen to its PvP in years
Bungie’s new Eruption mode for Destiny 2 is the most exciting thing that’s happened to the game’s player-vs-player (PvP) Crucible for years. If you remember Cranked from Call of Duty, this is Destiny 2’s version. You run around eliminating players in the Iron Banner playlist to build streaks, and then you’re hunted by the entire opposite team in an elaborate game of cat and mouse.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
gamingonphone.com
Genshin Impact: Courage is in the Heart World Quest Guide and Tips
Genshin Impact is set in a fantastical world and features upgradable weapons and gear, stunning graphics, and more. Among other things, Genshin Impact offers players the chance to take part in World Quests – large-scale, multi-stage battles and whatnot. The Courage is in the Heart world quest can be tricky for some players. Here is a complete walkthrough guide that will help players in the completion of the Courage is in the Heart in Genshin Impact.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
techeblog.com
Marvel World of Heroes AR Mobile Game by Niantic Revealed at D23 Expo, Gives You Superhero Abilities
Thor: Ragnarok with lightsabers, now check out Marvel World of Heroes, an AR game by Pokemon GO developer Niantic. Revealed at the D23 Expo today in Anaheim, this augmented reality experience lets players become their own unique Marvel superhero and extend gameplay into the real world. How will the AR...
The Battlefield Narrative Campaign Will Be Developed By Ridgeline Games
According to a press statement from Electronic Arts, a brand-new firm called Ridgeline Games, directed by co-creator of the Halo franchise Marcus Lehto, has been founded with the goal of making a new story campaign centered in the Battlefield universe. The franchise’s longtime creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been...
itechpost.com
'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals
Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
Minecraft players will get to vote on the next mob to join the game yet again
Mojang is pulling the poll off Twitter and letting players vote in game and the launcher instead.
Phone Arena
Activision formerly announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision didn’t make a secret from the fact that it’s working on an AAA mobile game in the Call of Duty universe, but this week’s Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile announcement remains a nice surprise for fans of the franchise. After launching a very successful Call of...
Elder Scrolls Online Lost Depths DLC gameplay trailer
Zenimax and Bethesda have released a new gameplay teaser trailer for the Elder Scrolls Online Lost Depths DLC which is now available from today with the latest update 35 base-game patch which is also rolled out. The Lost Depths DLC is available via either ESO Plus membership or to purchase with crowns from the in-game ESO Crown Store.
NME
Without “Mr Battlefield”, EA’s premier shooter is about to get real weird
This Week In Games is a weekly gaming column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker examines what a major departure at EA Dice could mean for the Battlefield series. This week EA delivered a Battlefield-themed one-two punch, announcing that there would be a new narrative campaign...
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion trailer
Following on from the release of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.6 the developer team at CD Projekt Red have released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty which will be released sometime next year during 2023. Early reports seem to indicate that the Phantom Liberty expansion could possibly be Cyberpunk 2077’s only major additional content and details of its content are still under wraps at the current time.
'The Witcher 4' Signifies Start Of New "Second Witcher Saga"
Back in March, CD Projekt Red finally announced that a fourth instalment in The Witcher franchise had officially entered development, much to the delight of fans. It should be noted that whilst the game is being referred to in the general consensus as The Witcher 4, this is not an official title. In fact, CD Projekt previously confirmed that the game would not be a sequel to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and now, we have a better idea of what the game will be.
IGN
Win Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Codes
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta is upon us, and we have codes to give away!. The multiplayer beta for Activision's anticipated shooter starts in early access from September 16-17, for PlayStation players. Xbox and PC players can join in on the fun from September 22-23. The beta will transition to an open beta from September 18-20 for PlayStation users, and on all platforms from September 24-26.
CD Projekt Red announces plans for The Witcher series
CD Projekt Red held its first-half earnings call on Wednesday. In it, the company’s president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński announced their plans for the Witcher series of games. While some of the announcements were already announced earlier this year, he provided some more details for them. Read on to learn more about what he said about the new saga, and The Witcher 3’s new-gen console release.
ComicBook
Pokemon Sword and Shield: GameStop to Give Away Shiny Eternatus
GameStop will give away Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. PokeBeach reports that the giveaway will take place from September 18th through October 1st. This will mark the first time that Shiny Eternatus has been available for Pokemon Sword and Shield as that Pokemon is Shiny locked in the game. We'll note that Eternatus also has a Gigantamax version that has also never been available for players to obtain legally within the game. We'll note that the Shiny Eternatus has not been formally announced by GameStop, so expect official confirmation later this week.
