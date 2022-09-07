ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. Animal Shelter offering free adoptions to combat overcrowding

By Alexa Daly
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions now through October 31 in hopes of creating space in their over crowded shelter.

The adoption of a new pet includes spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and initial vaccinations.

The Escambia County Animal Shelter is experiencing over crowding issues much like shelters all over the country. The shelter is currently caring for over 280 dogs, which is well over their carrying capacity of 105.

Director of Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare, John Robinson, hopes to see as many pets adopted possible so they can bring in more animals.

“When we’re that over crowded we just cant help the public like we would be able to help our citizens,” said Robinson. “So freeing up that space will give us an opportunity to help the citizens that need our help the most.”

For those looking to adopt, Robinson and his team will help match you with a dog based on you and your families needs.

While the event has been successful so far, Robinson encourages struggling pet owners to reach out to the shelter for resources before deciding to give up their pet.

serial killer
2d ago

first thing people is go look at the cost of dog food and then go figure out if you can afford it...

