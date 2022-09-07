Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Bears vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wait is over. Bears football is back and that means the return of three things to watch when they host the 49ers in the season opener.Battle of Young QuarterbacksWe have to start with the quarterback position. And I'm not just talking about Justin Fields although, make no mistake all eyes will be on him. His counterpart for the Niners, Trey Lance, isn't just a fellow second-year QB who only played in six games. He was drafted third overall, eight spots ahead of Fields. It will be a measuring stick for both QBs and a chance for Fields...
Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez
The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision. Martinez is coming off […] The post Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs
Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo's Role With The San Francisco 49ers Has Been Revealed
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers have come to an end. He's been demoted to backup behind second-year Trey Lance. However, he won't just be sitting on the sidelines this season. The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their role for Garoppolo this season. It appears...
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
George Kittle gives San Francisco 49ers and fantasy owners hope for Week 1: ‘I’ve had games where I haven’t practiced all week’
San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is far from a sure bet to play in Week 1
RELATED PEOPLE
Why new DT Armon Watts thinks Bears are perfect fit
Every year there are surprising waiver cuts. Guys who appear to be locks to make a 53-man roster suddenly have their lives uprooted, and must work to assimilate with a new team in a short amount of time. New Bears defensive tackle Armon Watts fit that bill this season. “For...
Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US
Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite. Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
3 keys for Bears defense vs. 49ers in Week 1
The Chicago Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers to open the 2022 season, which will kick off the Matt Eberflus era. But not many are giving Chicago a chance to pull off the upset. While the focus has been on the Bears offense heading into the season, the defense...
George Kittle might miss Bears game with injury
George Kittle missed Wednesday's practice with the 49ers with a groin injury he suffered on Monday. It's possible he misses Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. This could be a break for the Bears, considering Kittle is one of the 49ers best offensive weapons. He was named to his third career Pro-Bowl last season after he recorded 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love
All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
Bears confident Brisker, Gordon can handle Week 1 test vs. 49ers
LAKE FOREST – Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles revamped the secondary this offseason, injecting youth and talent into a unit that was among the worst in the NFL last season. That youthful talent – cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker – finally arrives Sunday...
These NFL teams are seeking their first Super Bowl title in 2022
As the new NFL season gets underway, all 32 fan bases are dreaming of a Super Bowl. But some are much hungrier than others for that elusive Lombardi Trophy. While there have been 56 Super Bowls played in NFL history, not all 32 teams have won at least one. In fact, more than 10 teams have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, with some of them having not even reached the Big Game before.
LOOK: 'NBA 2K23' features incredible Michael Jordan mural
Thursday marked the release of "NBA 2K23," and the video game is filled with Michael Jordan connections. For starters, Jordan graces the cover of the "Michael Jordan Edition" and "Championship Edition." Once gamers start playing "NBA 2K23," they have the ability to relive 15 iconic MJ moments, too. And that's...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
Yardbarker
Raiders News Today: 3 Players Who Need Big Games vs Los Angeles Chargers
In Week 1, the Los Angeles Chargers travel to the Las Vegas Raiders’ sunny Inglewood vacation home for a highly anticipated matchup. The last time these two heavyweight teams met, chaos ensued, and the Raiders emerged playoff bound. However, both teams have made key additions after a historically wild offseason. With high expectations on both sides, here are three players who will need to step up to give the Raiders the early edge.
Looking back at the best, worst divisions in NFL history
The AFC West is poised to be the NFL’s “group of death” in 2022. The term, which is typically reserved for the World Cup and UEFA Champions League, is used for one group that is deemed more daunting than the rest because of its depth and talent. Heading into the new NFL season, the AFC West has plenty of both.
Ex-NFL player says Fields should 'demand a trade'
The national media hasn't shined the spotlight away from the Chicago Bears this off-season. If anything, the light's gotten brighter. "Justin Fields should demand a d--n trade," ex-NFL cornerback and ESPN analyst, Dominique Foxworth said. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good players. Their cap is messed up. They didn't draft and sign all that well. Hold out and force a trade."
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0