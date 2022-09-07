ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Why wouldn't you want to go there?!': Robbie Fowler admits Graham Potter cannot afford to turn down Chelsea as he closes in on replacing Thomas Tuchel... but Michael Owen warns the Brighton boss he's entering 'a volatile place'

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Robbie Fowler thinks Graham Potter must take the Chelsea manager's job if he is offered the opportunity to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday morning after Chelsea suffered their third straight away defeat of the season against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Potter has emerged as Chelsea's number one target to succeed Tuchel, and Brighton have already given permission to their Premier League counterparts to speak to the 47-year-old.

Sportsmail understands Potter's £12m release clause is not believed to be an issue for Chelsea, and they are hopeful that he could be in charge for their west London derby against Fulham on Saturday. Fowler feels it should be a simple decision for Potter to switch the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5BFx_0hlumvyG00
Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday after the side's recent dip in form
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T56gJ_0hlumvyG00
Chelsea are looking for a replacement, and want Graham Potter to succeed Tuchel

Asked whether Potter could turn down Chelsea, Fowler told BT Sport: 'I don’t think he can. They are a big club, an unbelievable squad.

'They’ve had a few indifferent results this year, but as a player we all wanted to play at the top, we all wanted to be the best we could, and as a manager your aim is to get to the top. Chelsea is a top club with great players so why wouldn’t you want to go there?'

Under former owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea changed coaches on a regular basis, and it has taken Todd Boehly less than four months to make his first managerial sacking.

The decision to get rid of Tuchel has shown Boehly's ruthless side, and Michael Owen has admitted that Potter would have to work under very different conditions at Chelsea to those which he has become accustomed to at Brighton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LAMk_0hlumvyG00
Robbie Fowler thinks Potter should take the Chelsea job if he is offered the role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ds7N_0hlumvyG00
Michael Owen agrees with Fowler, but has labelled Chelsea a 'volatile place'

'I think Graham Potter is the obvious choice. He’s done brilliantly at Brighton, got a real identity about that team,' Owen said while standing alongside Fowler in the BT Sport studio.

'But he’d be going in from a really safe environment, where he’s liked, he’s respected, where he’s building something to a volatile place where they sack the managers left, right and centre. He’s shown that you do need time to build a club. Where they (Brighton) are at the moment has taken years to get to.'

Despite pointing out the difference in environments at the two clubs, Owen agrees with Fowler that Potter should take the Chelsea job so that he can challenge for silverware moving forward.

He continued: 'If you’ve got any ambition about yourself, you’ve got to break through and try one of these clubs and try to win the big trophies.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Michael Owen
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive': LaLiga president Javier Tebas hits out at the PSG superstar and Ligue 1 after the striker snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new £650,000-a-week deal with the French giants

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has taken a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe after the French superstar rejected a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old had been widely expected to sign for the Spanish giants ahead of the 2022-23 season, but in May signed a £650,000-a-week contract extension with PSG to stay at the club until 2025.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Bt Sport
Daily Mail

Luka Modric admits Real Madrid lost an 'important player' with the sale of £70m Casemiro to Manchester United... but he insists the European champions are 'well equipped' in midfield to cope without him

Luka Modric believes Real Madrid's strength in depth in midfield means they will not suffer following the sale of Casemiro this summer. Casemiro, 30, joined Manchester United in a £70million switch during the summer window to help them at a time when they had just turned around their early poor form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League

Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season

Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
MOTORSPORTS
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘twice rejected chance to hire Graham Potter’ before Chelsea swooped for highly-rated manager from Brighton

MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly rejected the chance to bring Graham Potter to Old Trafford... TWICE. The 47-year-old was announced as new Chelsea head coach yesterday after Thomas Tuchel was ruthlessly sacked by owner Todd Boehly. But things could have been very different for the ex-Brighton boss. United were twice encouraged to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Nothing came to me': Joao Felix insists he was unaware of any interest from Manchester United this summer after reports claimed Atletico Madrid turned down a huge £110MILLION bid from the Premier League giants

Manchester United transfer target Joao Felix has revealed that he was not made aware of any interest in him during the summer. The Portuguese attacker was reportedly subject to a failed approach from the Red Devils during the transfer window, with a bid of £110million being mooted in the media.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti refuses to rule out Karim Benzema ahead of Real Madrid's derby against rivals Atletico after he hobbled off in win over Celtic with a thigh issue... despite fears he could face a month out

Karim Benzema could be back for Real Madrid's derby date with city rivals Atletico a week on Sunday, according to boss Carlo Ancelotti. The 34-year-old Frenchman suffered a thigh issue while on Champions League duty at Celtic on Tuesday, and was taken off after half an hour against the Scottish champions.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

586K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy