Former NBA Guard Announces Retirement From Basketball

Recently, Toure’ Murry announced his retirement from basketball in a statement shared by SNY's Ian Begley.

Toure’ Murry had an excellent college career for Wichita State, but after he averaged 12.2 points per game during his senior season, he went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft.

That being said, he still made the NBA, and played his rookie season for the New York Knicks during the 2013-14 season.

In 51 games, he averaged 2.7 points and 1.0 assists per contest.

On September 6, SNY's Ian Begley (h/t Hoops Rumors) shared that Murry has announced his retirement from basketball.

Begley: "Toure’ Murry has announced his retirement after a nine-year pro career. Murry, who played for the Knicks in 2013-14 and starred and Wichita State, aspires to coach at the college or pro level. Here is Murry’s statement:"

Begley also shared a long statement from Murry.

Murry's Statement That Begley Tweeted Out

Murry opened up his statement: "The first time I picked up a basketball at age 5, it was the moment where I felt the most alive. Basketball has given me my escape in reality to be anybody I wanted to be. When the lights turned on it was time to preform. My few accomplishments include 4 year career at Wichita State, Bachelor Degree, 10 seasons Pro, Total 56 NBA games played with the Knicks, Wizards and Utah Jazz. I have played and lived in over 10 countries: Kuwait, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Turkey, Bosnia, Ukraine etc. I have received 2 NBA G League Championships, and 2 championships overseas (MEXICO and BOSNIA)."

After the Knicks, he played five games during the 2015 season with the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.

That was the last time that he played in the NBA.

"In bitter-sweetness, today I am announcing my retirement from basketball," Murry said in the statement.

Begley added that Murry wants to be a basketball coach in college or the pros.