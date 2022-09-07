ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach marina referendum still up in the air; here's what to know, if it's on the ballot

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

VERO BEACH — A controversial, citizen-proposed referendum — which would restrict the city from expanding and building on its marina and certain parks without voter approval — is making its way through courts.

For now, the question is on the Nov. 8 ballot. But depending on how a judge rules, it may be off.

The referendum was initiated by the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance, a citizens group led by beachside residents opposed to expansion of the city marina's dry boat storage.

If the issue passes, however, it would affect more than just the marina. It would restrict the city from expanding and building on more than two dozen of its parks and waterfront properties, including the Three Corners site, without voter approval.

Here's the referendum's language:

"Shall the City Charter be amended by adding to Section 5.05 the land north of Alex MacWilliam Boat Basin Park/Bob Summers Park designated as South Marina Dry Storage; and adding to listed properties a further restriction on any future structures being added thereto of anything greater than 500 total square feet, or existing structures increased by 20% total size (footprint and volume), without a referendum approval by City voters in favor of same?"

The City Council, which felt the referendum was too unclear, sued the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance last month to have a judge strike the referendum from the ballot.

City officials felt a number of things were ambiguous:

  • The intention of the referendum and how it would affect the Three Corners project
  • How the size restriction works, since the term "volume" is not used in the city land-development code except for in storm water storage
  • What types of structures fall under "any future structures" and whether that includes items such as buildings, fences, pavement and playgrounds.

But if the referendum passes, exemptions for certain structures could be added to the charter later on, said Vero Beach Preservation Alliance attorney Lynne Larkin.

Would the referendum impact the Three Corners project?

A separate referendum, which also will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, will ask voters to approve the Three Corners site, a 38-acre property housing the city's former power plant, for commercial development.

If the marina referendum remains on the ballot and is approved — and the Three Corners referendum also is approved — the impact on Three Corners would be unclear, city officials say.

If that happens, City Manager Monte Falls has said, Three Corners development could be delayed by a year, since it could need voter approval again.

Vero Beach Preservation Alliance feels the Three Corners referendum is equally ambiguous, Larkin said. It doesn't specify what could go there or provide details about a future lease, she said.

What else would would the referendum affect?

Along with the marina and future Three Corners site, these city-owned parks would be affected:

  • Pocahontas Park
  • Humiston Beach Park
  • Jaycee Beach Park
  • South Beach Park
  • Alex MacWilliam Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary
  • Troy Moody Park
  • Young Park
  • Bob Summers Park
  • Block Manor Park
  • Charles Park
  • Jacoby Park
  • Alex MacWilliam Boat Basin Park
  • Piece of Pie Park
  • Pine Terrace Park
  • Royal Palm Pointe Park
  • Van Busch Park
  • Crestlawn Cemetery
  • Lake Rose
  • Leisure Square
  • Michael Field
  • Old City Nursery

Support for the referendum

The Vero Beach Preservation Alliance is led by Gary Froonjian,  Leslie Tilley and Karen Marcil, beachside residents who live near the marina.

The alliance was formed in April to oppose city plans to expand the marina boat barn, mostly due to environmental concerns such as protecting manatees.

Later, however, its leaders expanded their effort to require voter approval for certain development in all city-owned parks, rather than just the marina, Larkin said.

For the city, having to defer to voters for development in parks would be cumbersome, Falls has said, both in time and financially.

When will the judge rule?

There's no guarantee the court's decision will be made before Nov. 8, said City Attorney John Turner.

Because ballots already have been printed, the marina referendum will appear on the ballot regardless of any court ruling, he said. But if Circuit Court Judge Janet Croom rules in favor of the city, no votes would be counted for the referendum.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach marina referendum still up in the air; here's what to know, if it's on the ballot

