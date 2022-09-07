ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Southaven increases fines for residential property lack of maintenance

By Toni Lepeska
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Southaven aldermen have doubled the fine for violating the city’s property maintenance code with homeowners facing a $1,000-per-day levy if problems like broken windows and rotten wood aren’t repaired.

“The goal of this is not to fine anyone,” Mayor Darren Musselwhite said after the vote on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “The goal of this is to improve the property conditions in our city.”

The fine has been $500 a day, plus court costs, after a violation has not been corrected, “with no reasonable effort by the defendant,” for 90 days.

The Board of Aldermen’s 6-1 vote came after a special-called meeting last week to discuss the proliferation of houses purchased for use as rentals, often by larger companies outbidding families.

The issue has come up among several cities, including Olive Branch, which elected this summer to not enact any additional regulations.

Darren Musselwhite

In Southaven, Musselwhite also recommended against a separate action on rentals. However, he had been the first to publicly sound the alarm about the trending purchase of houses for use as rentals.

He remains concerned, but further study has changed his position. In various meetings, he has cited the extra layer of government required to manage licensing and fees of rentals. He also was advised by the city attorney that any fee legally had to match whatever the city would spend on the process.

City officials also feared a fee or other action would not discourage the practice, however, giving the property maintenance code more teeth could address the primary concern. Blight.

“There’s no doubt rental properties can be a problem,” Musselwhite said in an earlier board meeting.

But not all rentals lead to blight, an extreme state of disrepair or lack of maintenance. The property maintenance code says it becomes a public issue when it is visible from a public street.

Musselwhite recommended using the city’s existing property maintenance code, adopted by Southaven in 2015. Rentals already are addressed in the code.

At least two of the specified maintenance issues must be apparent for a homeowner to be in violation. Violations include too many roofing shingles missing, chipping of paint, rotting porches, decaying fences and parking inoperable motor vehicles at the house.

Officials issue warnings first. They allow homeowners to correct maintenance issues and use fines as a last resort.

“Once they’ve gotten to this point,” Ward 5 Alderman John David Wheeler said, “we’ve gone through multiple steps.”

The fine comes after a judge finds a homeowner guilty of the code, a misdemeanor.

“All this is changing what happens in the courthouse,” the mayor said.

Nick Manley, city attorney, said the fine is for anyone who ignores all the warnings.

“It’s basically in those instances when they don’t do anything,” he said.

Ward 1 Alderman Kristian Kelly was the lone member to vote against raising the maximum fine. He opposed the property maintenance code back in 2015, too, favoring instead a private approach to help low-income people with homes in disrepair.

“Government shouldn’t tell people what to do with their houses,” Kelly said Tuesday.

Comments / 2

Beverly Brewer Mitchell
2d ago

Drove down Greenbrook Parkway today between State Line & Goodman Roads. There are some lovely & well kept homes but I was stunned at how poorly some properties were! Horribly overgrown, vehicles piled up in driveways. One driveway/yard had 7 (SEVEN) vehicles 🚗 From the looks of them they had been setting there without being driven in a long time. I also want to mention that some residents (especially old Southaven) are disabled and actually unable to do the upkeep themselves, & quite possibly unable to pay others to help. I myself am unable to help them but would if possible. Would be great if there were resources available for people who qualified for help with cleanup.

Reply
6
chook up
1d ago

This is the only mayor that truly cares about his city in DeSoto County. He’s not in it to make friends but instead he’s there to do a job and he takes care of Southaven. Hernando is all about building more “stuff”, being another Olive Branch.

Reply
2
 

desotocountynews.com

Hernando Board of Aldermen meeting highlights

Hernando aldermen Tuesday evening voted to go ahead with the Dogwood Hollow subdivision sewer project. The City will be advertising seeking bids for the project to provide sewer service to that part of the city. Traffic congestion near the intersection of McIngvale Road and Commerce Street has become a growing...
HERNANDO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
multihousingnews.com

Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community

BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Portion of Chickasaw to Close Temporarily for the Construction of a New Roundabout

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout. The roundabout will be located at the intersection of Molly Barr Road and Chickasaw Road. There will also be a leg of the roundabout to provide access to The Lamar.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road

Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
HORN LAKE, MS
