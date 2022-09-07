Southaven increases fines for residential property lack of maintenance

Southaven aldermen have doubled the fine for violating the city’s property maintenance code with homeowners facing a $1,000-per-day levy if problems like broken windows and rotten wood aren’t repaired.

“The goal of this is not to fine anyone,” Mayor Darren Musselwhite said after the vote on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “The goal of this is to improve the property conditions in our city.”

The fine has been $500 a day, plus court costs, after a violation has not been corrected, “with no reasonable effort by the defendant,” for 90 days.

The Board of Aldermen’s 6-1 vote came after a special-called meeting last week to discuss the proliferation of houses purchased for use as rentals, often by larger companies outbidding families.

The issue has come up among several cities, including Olive Branch, which elected this summer to not enact any additional regulations.

Darren Musselwhite

In Southaven, Musselwhite also recommended against a separate action on rentals. However, he had been the first to publicly sound the alarm about the trending purchase of houses for use as rentals.

He remains concerned, but further study has changed his position. In various meetings, he has cited the extra layer of government required to manage licensing and fees of rentals. He also was advised by the city attorney that any fee legally had to match whatever the city would spend on the process.

City officials also feared a fee or other action would not discourage the practice, however, giving the property maintenance code more teeth could address the primary concern. Blight.

“There’s no doubt rental properties can be a problem,” Musselwhite said in an earlier board meeting.

But not all rentals lead to blight, an extreme state of disrepair or lack of maintenance. The property maintenance code says it becomes a public issue when it is visible from a public street.

Musselwhite recommended using the city’s existing property maintenance code, adopted by Southaven in 2015. Rentals already are addressed in the code.

At least two of the specified maintenance issues must be apparent for a homeowner to be in violation. Violations include too many roofing shingles missing, chipping of paint, rotting porches, decaying fences and parking inoperable motor vehicles at the house.

Officials issue warnings first. They allow homeowners to correct maintenance issues and use fines as a last resort.

“Once they’ve gotten to this point,” Ward 5 Alderman John David Wheeler said, “we’ve gone through multiple steps.”

The fine comes after a judge finds a homeowner guilty of the code, a misdemeanor.

“All this is changing what happens in the courthouse,” the mayor said.

Nick Manley, city attorney, said the fine is for anyone who ignores all the warnings.

“It’s basically in those instances when they don’t do anything,” he said.

Ward 1 Alderman Kristian Kelly was the lone member to vote against raising the maximum fine. He opposed the property maintenance code back in 2015, too, favoring instead a private approach to help low-income people with homes in disrepair.

“Government shouldn’t tell people what to do with their houses,” Kelly said Tuesday.