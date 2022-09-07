Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years
The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September
Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
Hurricane Earl is stronger and a new system is in the forecast at peak of storm season
The peak of hurricane season is near — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity.
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Quiet hurricane season? Not for long, Tampa Bay meteorologists say
It has been well over a month since the Atlantic Ocean has had any rumblings of tropical storm activity. There have been only three named storms so far this year. The last was Tropical Storm Colin, which fizzled out along the South Carolina coast over the Fourth of July weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Earl Threatens US Atlantic Coast, Caribbean Region After Hurricane Danielle Weakens
Tropical Storm Earl has been forecasted to pose a threat to the US Atlantic coast. This comes after Tropical Storm Danielle intensified into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in recent days. Hurricane Danielle, which is hovering over the North Atlantic Ocean and off the East Coast,...
Atlantic hurricane season may be about to snap out of historic dormancy
Nearing the midway point of hurricane season, the Atlantic basin is poised to finish a historically quiet August. But as September arrives, there is plenty that AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring. The Atlantic Ocean has been void of tropical systems since early July, and the basin is on the verge of...
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
wfit.org
Hurricane Irma's impact, five years later
This week marks five years since Hurricane Irma hit Florida. Nearly the entire peninsula was under a hurricane watch or warning by the time the storm reached Florida’s southwestern shore. An incredibly strong storm, the damage brought by Irma contributed to the most expensive year of weather events ever, totaling over $300 billion across 16 events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Storm Earl upgraded to hurricane, threatens Bermuda
Though the Atlantic hurricane season was slow to start, a new major storm is poised to slam the shores of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Earl, which appeared on Sept. 3 near the Caribbean, has been upgraded to a hurricane as of Wednesday morning. Meteorologists predict that Hurricane Earl will become a...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Earl Becomes Second Atlantic Hurricane This Season
Tropical Storm Earl has intensified into a hurricane on Tuesday evening, September 6, becoming the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. In recent days, Hurricane Earl has been hovering in an area between the Caribbean Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean, where a former tropical storm named Danielle also reached a hurricane status and becomes the season's first hurricane.
Hurricane watch now in effect for Bermuda as Earl churns closer
Earl was packing sustained winds of 105 mph on Thursday and AccuWeather forecasters say it will intensify further as it passes by the islands of Bermuda to the east. Bermuda was put under a hurricane watch late Wednesday afternoon as Earl maintained its force as a strong Category 1 storm. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Hurricane Earl to become the first major hurricane in the Atlantic basin this year as it passes to the east of Bermuda and unleashes some impacts on the islands late this week and stirs up large swells and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard into this weekend.
Hurricane Danielle to head toward Europe following Atlantic adventure
Danielle, the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, continued to churn in the open ocean on Wednesday. The hurricane has yet to be a threat to any country during its lifetime, but that is set to change as early as this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. Danielle, after taking...
Tropical Storm Earl emerges as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, while the storm's center may stay offshore, impacts on some of the islands are expected. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early next week.
US News and World Report
Kay Weakens to Tropical Storm, Leaves Strong Rains and Winds
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Kay was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour (70 miles per hour) late...
Comments / 0