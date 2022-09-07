Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple's New AirPods Pro Allow Volume Adjusting Right From the Stems
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled its second-generation AirPods Pro at its "Far Out" event Wednesday, and they included one big new detail: controls for adjusting volume right on the AirPods themselves. The...
iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear
The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.
iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus Ditch Mini As Apple Goes Big
Apple revealed the iPhone 14 and Pro, both of which work with 5G and satellite SOS, and neither of which have physical SIM card trays (in the USA).
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
itechpost.com
Apple Announces New Apple Watch SE — Here’s What You Need To Know
A watch is a very practical accessory that can improve a man's appearance on different occasions. Watches might, however, be more often underestimated than usual. The days of just being able to purchase analog watches with a single function-telling time-are long gone. Modern smartwatches are more advanced and capable than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Labor Day deals 2022 – savings on iPads, MacBooks and more
Labor Day 2022 is here, so we've been hunting down the best Apple Labor Day deals to try to save some money on tech, and we've found Apple Labor Day savings on everything from MacBooks to iPad and Apple Watch. We're expecting news about new products from Apple this coming...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
Google's Big Pixel 7 Event Confirmed For October 6: Here's What To Expect
Google's next big event has been revealed, complete with a new pair of smartphones, a watch, and a pair of earbuds -- and maybe more.
How To Connect Beats Flex Earbuds To iPhone
The Beats Flex earbuds are offered directly by Apple and, as such, easily pair with the iPhone using just a couple of taps and button presses.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
Today's Wordle Answer #447 – September 9, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle offers up a puzzle that, if you can guess the double vowels early on, won't be too hard to solve. We have some other hints, too, to help you out.
Apple Store hit by problems as iPhone 14 and 14 Pro go on sale
The Apple Store has been hit by problems amid the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.The new phones were revealed on Wednesday and opened for pre-orders today. The first phones will arrive on Friday.Apple encouraged users to pre-order those devices through its online store as well as its app. But as pre-orders opened on Friday, users were hit by a flurry of technical problems.Customers complained they were unable to load pages or add the new phones to their baskets. Others saw error pages.Those affected were advised to keep refreshing the pages, or to shut the app...
Something’s Up at Amazon – All Our Favorite Deals Are Back Online – Bowflex, iPads, Crocs
You can find lots of “deals” on Amazon, but not all of them are genuine opportunities to save. Many popular products are always on sale, making it hard for shoppers to know when they’re getting a genuine discount. For that exact reason, we keep a close eye on the prices of a few specific products on Amazon, as we want our readers to be the first to know when there’s a genuine price drop. And in the run-up to Labor Day Weekend, we’ve been seeing all of our readers’ favorite deals go back online at Amazon. We’re not talking about always-on deals you...
Jeep Shows What Its All-Electric Recon And Wagoneer SUVs Will Look Like
These are the all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer, in all their glory. Do these designs still scream Jeep, or are they further from their origins than ever?
CARS・
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone this week
Fifteen years after the first iPhone hit store shelves, Apple is expected to reveal its newest iPhone at its event this week. Dan Ackerman, senior managing editor for CNET, speaks to John Dickerson about what to expect from the potential announcement.
T-Mobile’s iPhone 14 Pro images mistakenly show the separate pill + hole punch design
In the months leading up to the iPhone 14 Pro announcement, we were all expecting a new version of the notch with two physically separated cutouts. One of those cutouts was said to be a hole-punch, while the other would be pill-shaped. As we all know by now, Apple had a surprise in store: a new Dynamic Island cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: For People Who Just Want a Chonker Phone Without the Price Tag
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event, when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579).
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0