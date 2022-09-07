ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Jets

The Ravens were unable to make it out of the competitive AFC North last season with their 8-9 record. Their focus will be on improving this season and the team has its sights on the New York Jets in the opening matchup. Baltimore had some notable offseason moves including adding Kyle Fuller, Morgan Moses, Marcus Williams, and Tyler Linderbaum. It is worth noting that they lost their number one receiver in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as he was traded this offseason. While the Lamar Jackson contract dispute has clouded the headlines, the Ravens still have high expectations for the 2022 season. They will kick off the year with a matchup against the New York Jets. Here are four Ravens Week 1 predictions in their opening matchup of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reveal Reason For Wide Receiver's Excused Absence

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday, much to the confusion of Giants insiders. But the given reason is particularly interesting. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Slayton was excused from practice in order to speak with general manager Joe Schoen. That meeting was apparently very productive - for the Giants at least.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses approach for OT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens went through a massive amount of injuries during the 2021 season. They lost running back J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as cornerback Marcus Peters before the year started, only saw offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley play in one game, and lost other key starters throughout the season such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to extend by deadline

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson did not come to an agreement on a contract extension, per Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. Jackson's camp imposed an arbitrary Friday deadline to get a deal done, so the 2019 MVP will play out this season on the final year of his rookie contract. "We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season," DeCosta said. Jackson and the Ravens will start things off against the New York Jets in Week 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor

Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline. "I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors,"...
NFL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Woody Johnson reveals NY Jets’ uniform combo for Week 1

New York Jets going with a frosty look for their first game of the 2022 season. Forget Zach Wilson‘s status or the dire offensive tackle situation – the biggest New York Jets news of the week is finally here. That’s right: the announcement of what uniform the team...
NFL

