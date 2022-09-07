The Ravens were unable to make it out of the competitive AFC North last season with their 8-9 record. Their focus will be on improving this season and the team has its sights on the New York Jets in the opening matchup. Baltimore had some notable offseason moves including adding Kyle Fuller, Morgan Moses, Marcus Williams, and Tyler Linderbaum. It is worth noting that they lost their number one receiver in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as he was traded this offseason. While the Lamar Jackson contract dispute has clouded the headlines, the Ravens still have high expectations for the 2022 season. They will kick off the year with a matchup against the New York Jets. Here are four Ravens Week 1 predictions in their opening matchup of the year.

