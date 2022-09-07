Should Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged rapist go to prison, foster care or be released?

The first day of testimony in the sentencing hearing for Pieper Lewis, a sex trafficking victim from Des Moines who killed her alleged rapist, ended without a resolution Wednesday.

Pieper Lewis, now 17, was charged with killing Zachary Brooks in the early hours of June 1, 2020, when she was 15 years old. Brooks, 37, of Des Moines allegedly raped Lewis five times in the weeks before Lewis killed him after another alleged sexual assault, according to a plea agreement.

Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after her arrest on June 2, 2020, agreed to plead guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and willful injury, both felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She's been held at the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center for the past two years.

Lewis killed Brooks by grabbing a knife from a nightstand and stabbing him 30 times after she says he assaulted her. She wrote in a plea agreement that she did not plan his murder. Her attorneys argued that Lewis, who was homeless after running away from what she said was an abusive relationship with her parents, was a sex trafficking victim who was sent to Brooks' apartment by a 28-year-old man she was staying with at the time.

Prosecutors have never disputed claims that Lewis was sexually assaulted or trafficked in court or in court documents. The 28-year-old man who allegedly trafficked Lewis has not been charged in her case, and Polk County Attorney John Sarcone declined to comment in August when asked if charges could be filed.

"Law enforcement continues to actively investigate all aspects of this matter," Sarcone said.

While testifying for the prosecution Juvenile Court Services Officers Whitney Buchanan said that Lewis was a sex trafficking victim but was able to recognize how killing Brooks affected his family.

"She did recognize how this has gotten her in this situation and how she could potentially be locked up and not able to go home," Buchanan said.

Seven witnesses testified in the sentencing hearing Wednesday. Polk County District judge David M. Porter, who presided over the hearing, will determine the length of Lewis' sentence.

Lewis' sentencing hearing will resume on Sept. 13. She may testify and will read a statement at the hearing.

Pieper Lewis' case 'is a complicated situation'

Neurologist Dr. Robert Kinscherff evaluated Lewis in 2021 and 2022 at the request of her attorneys. She committed a "major offense" while she was a juvenile, he said Wednesday.

Most juvenile justice mitigation strategies are premised on that a person's own "willful" factors drive criminal misconduct, Kinscherff said. Viewing her entirely as a victim can be helpful in addressing what she needs now, but child welfare interventions do not focus on accountability, he said.

"Pieper is a complicated situation as she straddles both of these worlds," Kinscherff said.

Lewis needs continued counseling to assist her with her adjustment to the adult world and therapies that help her manage anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She needs to be placed in programs that teach her accountability and help her understand how she made decisions that led to her becoming "vulnerable to exploitation by other persons," he said.

"The primary concern that people had was not that she would be released and go on a criminal rampage motivated by money or revenge or (the) sorts of things that may threaten the community," Kinscherff said. "But that she may fall back into that particular life that would put her back in circumstances, in her case that she would fall back into the criminal enterprise that is virtual sex trafficking."

Could Pieper Lewis be placed back in foster care instead of prison?

If Lewis were to be released she could succeed, according to Kinscherff, but he said that she has not been an "angelic detainee" with a perfect record.

Lewis was briefly placed into the Highland House youth home program in Des Moines, but the program was not the structured environment she needs, according to her attorneys and Jana Rhoads, a Des Moines service area manager with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Lewis was sent back to juvenile detention after she broke rules by contacting her sister and others. The contact put her in danger because, through those contacts, the 28-year-old man who allegedly trafficked her found her location, Kinscherff said.

“Pieper made mistakes while she was there. It didn’t provide her all the support and services she needed," Rhoads testified.

One option discussed in lieu of prison is to place Lewis in foster care. In Iowa, people can stay in foster care until they are 23 years old, but she would need to sign up for the program herself once she turns age 18 on Sept. 28. That could be a condition of probation, said her attorney Magdalena Reese.

Assistant Polk County Attorney Meggan Guns and Porter questioned why foster care would work if Lewis would have more freedom than she had at Highland House.

Rhoads said that foster care could provide Lewis with more structure because she would be with two people focused on only her needs instead of a setting where there are multiple individuals supervised by "a couple of people."

Strict plans would need to be laid out to make this work, Rhoads said.

"I would like Pieper to have the chance to explore additional supports once she reaches maturity," Rhoads said.

'I don't know if that's going to be helpful'

Dan Larson, the program administrator at the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center, said that if Lewis is sent to prison at the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville, it could harm her.

Instead, Larson recommended she be placed on probation or in a community release program that "might be more reasonable than prison."

"There's a lot of freedom of the inmates in Mitchellville that could be a very bad influence to Pieper," Larson said. "I don't know if that's going to be helpful for her at all."

Over the past two years, Larson got to know Lewis well and spoke highly of her while testifying. Most youths whose cases stay in juvenile court are there for three and a half weeks, he said. Larson said Lewis has been detained the longest he's seen.

“For the most part she’s done amazingly well for as long as she’s been here,” Larson said.

