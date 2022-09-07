Read full article on original website
Michaels to open a new location in Fairmont
On Sept. 17, the arts and crafts retailer, Michaels, will host a Grand Opening celebration for a new location in Fairmont.
Three day Passport Fair in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is celebrating National Passport Awareness Month by having a passport fair.
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
Power outage planned for Westover/Morgantown Wednesday
A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.
Darrell Eddy
Darrell Eddy, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931 on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Almeada...
Clarksburg Water customers could get 6 months free for filling out survey
The Clarksburg Water Board is offering six month of water for free to 10 customers who fill out a survey.
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
Coffee with the Mayor seeks citizen input in Weston
The City of Weston held its first Coffee with the Mayor event on Wednesday at The Coffeehouse in Weston. Kim Harrison-Edwards, City of Weston Mayor, said the purpose of the event is to gather comments, suggestions and concerns from citizens.
First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
First at 4 Forum: Adam Cheeseman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Schools Superintendent Adam Cheeseman joined First at 4 on Wednesday. He talked about recent standardized testing scores and the excess levy. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project. The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Hazel Viona Metz
Hazel Viona Metz, 93, of 1618 Buckhannon Run Rd. in Buckhannon, joined her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Glenville Genesis Center. Hazel was born in Weston on February 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Howard Brian Helmick and Ollie Mae Sprouse Helmick. In addition to her parents, one brother, Darrell D. Helmick, preceded Hazel in death. On June 7, 1949, Hazel married the love of her life, Hurley Franklin Metz. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage and she missed him dearly after his passing on September 16, 2002. Hazel is survived by one special nephew whom she loved like a son, Jerry Helmick and wife, Lisa, of Weston; two grandchildren-of-the-heart: Jessica Bennett and husband, Jeremy, of Ireland and Jeremy Helmick and wife, Olivia, of Weston; one nephew, Steven Helmick and wife, Hanni, of Elizabethtown, KY; great-nephew, Tommy Helmick and husband, Chad; two nieces: Kim Helmick and Sheila Tompkins and husband, Greg, both of East Lake, OH; and two great-nieces: Andrea and Jillian Tompkins. Hazel graduated from Weston High School and was a Christian by faith. She was proudly employed with G.C. Murphy for 37 years and 10 months starting at the Candy Counter and working her way up to Supervisor. As supervisor, she used her creative talents to decorate their window spaces beautifully. After retiring, Hazel taught ceramic classes at Lewis County Senior Center for 10 years. She enjoyed making one of a kind works of art, which included beautiful quilts that her family will cherish forever. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12 – 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Hazel Viona Metz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week. The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the […]
Hardy World: Big Daddy Guns out of The Deck, Starbucks in
MORGANTOWN — Big Daddy Guns is out of The Deck. Starbucks is in. Logan Williams, associate corporate council with Hardy World, the developer behind the new building at 1050 University Ave., confirmed as much Friday. “We had numerous discussions, us and Big Daddy Guns, and the parties both decided...
Glenville State students, faculty clean up section of road in Lewis, Gilmer Counties
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students and faculty recently met to clean up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties. The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority on Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary,...
Timothy James Aspy
Timothy James Aspy, 76, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on May 30, 1946, a son of the late Kenneth Leonard and Evelyn Stanger Aspy. He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Lauren Bealko and her husband Kevin Bealko, Jr. of Bridgeport and Lisa Davisson and her husband Chuck of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Alex Davisson, Kennedy Bealko and Stella Bealko; his identical twin brother, Tom Aspy and his wife Cindy of Salem and brother Doug Aspy and his wife Jane of Indiana, several nieces and nephews; his Black Lab companion, Phoebe. And his extended families, Don and Diane Douglas and family, the Stuart family and the Critchfield family. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Melanie Aspy. Mr. Aspy was a retired warehouse foreman for Dominion Hope Natural Gas Company. He had a love for Volvos and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. Aspy had a green thumb and was a member of the Skyview Garden Club. He also enjoyed camping and fly fishing and was a member of Trout Unlimited. Above all else, Mr. Aspy loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Aspy will be cremated. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV 26301. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm with his great friend, Don Johnson presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Grafton City Hospital appoints new CAO
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton City hospital has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer. Melissa Lockwood has been appointed the CAO of Grafton City Hospital. She is also the CAO of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. Kevin Gessler, former CAO for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances...
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
New Children’s Crisis Center to be built in Elkins
A new Children's Crisis Center will be built in Elkins to offer shelter to children who need to be removed from their homes, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Tuesday.
