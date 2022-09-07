Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
Man dies after fiery two-car collision in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 62-year-old Cannon Township man died in a crash Thursday morning after police said he ran a stop sign, causing a collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 23-year-old Belding man, suffered serious injuries as a result of crash on Thursday, Sept. 8.
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries following crash
BRITTON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was critically injured Wednesday after falling from a motorcycle in Britton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Wells streets. Police said a motorcyclist on Main Street lost control of their vehicle while crossing over railroad tracks and fell from the motorcycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Woman killed in Jackson Co. hit & run
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a woman in her mid 30's was killed in a hit and run Thursday night.
WILX-TV
‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies transported a wanted fugitive more than 400 miles back to Mason after they had fled to the Upper Peninsula. They were retrieved from Iron County, located on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, about 10 miles northeast of the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
Dramatic end to U-Haul chase that sent suspect and deputies to hospital
A suspect and two Ottawa Co. deputies went to the hospital Friday after the suspect led several departments on a chase that spanned across several counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle while crossing railroad tracks in Southeast Michigan
Michigan State Police officials say troopers were called to the scene of a single-motorcycle crash near Main and Wells Streets in the Village of Britton shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
44-Year-Old Dhiraj Sharma Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near Parma in Jackson County that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Devereaux and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Meridian Twp. police need help finding missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen Cerrina Cole? Police said Cole left home on Aug. 31 and was last seen in the Okemos or East Lansing area. She last contacted her family on Sept. 4, 2022. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans. She is 4-foot-11, […]
wkzo.com
Battle Creek man leads police on chase in stolen vehicle and jailed on multiple charges
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Battle Creek man is in jail on several charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Authorities say it happened Wednesday afternoon, September 7, when an Emmett Township Department of Public Safety officer tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding down East Columbia Avenue, but the vehicle fled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police seek missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
A Battle Creek man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
wtvbam.com
Marshall Police investigating Wednesday morning fatal car-pedestrian accident
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a fatal car-pedestrian accident that took place on Wednesday morning. Police say police, fire and first responders were dispatched around 5:48 a.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and West Drive. Officers found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive in the...
wlen.com
Fiery Crash Results in Two Critical Injuries North of Morenci
Morenci, MI – A wild scene near Munson Highway and Ridgeville Road north of Morenci led to a fiery crash, a Sheriff’s Deputy being treated for a medical emergency, and someone being life flighted for serious injuries. On Thursday morning, at around 8:30, a Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy...
whmi.com
Man Charged After Running Over Girlfriend With Truck
A man accused of running over his girlfriend with his truck during a domestic incident in Marion Township has been charged. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10am on Saturday, August 27th, to the 2800 Block of Clivedon Road for a personal injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Andrew Osborne was driving his Dodge Ram Truck and ran over his 30-year-old girlfriend.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Police release name of man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted for murder of missing Michigan woman arrested in Mexico
A Michigan man wanted in connection to the murder of a missing Michigan woman was arrested in Mexico earlier this week. Police in West Michigan had been searching for 44-year-old Yenly Garcia for the last two weeks. He was wanted for open murder and felony firearm charges in the murder of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt, WOOD-TV reports.
Comments / 0