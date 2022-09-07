Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Coos County aims to unite community in fight against suicide
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County wants to unite its communities in the fight against suicide. That's the goal of the upcoming "Out of the Darkness" walk to be held later this month. It's part of suicide prevention awareness month for the county. The two-mile walk takes place at...
nbc16.com
6 lightning-started fires confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (Sept. 7, 2022, 8 p.m.): The fires caused from Wednesday morning’s thunderstorm have been 100% trailed, plumbed and are being actively mopped-up through the night, DFPA said. Crews will continue to secure lines until 100% of mop-up is achieved throughout the next couple...
nbc16.com
Generator use restrictions waived for Douglas County residents who lose power
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas District Fire Warden has waived restrictions on the use of fuel-powered generators for residents affected by planned and emergency power outages. Pacific Power has announced that 12,000 customers will have their power shut down starting as early as Friday and lasting until Saturday....
kezi.com
Search for missing woman and daughter after disappearance from Florence area
FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK RESIDENTS JAILED FOR ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT
Two Myrtle Creek residents were jailed for alleged child neglect by Myrtle Creek Police on Sunday. Information from MCPD said following an investigation the man and woman were taken into custody in the 1600 block of Northeast Division Street at 7:40 p.m. They were charged with second-degree child neglect and for reckless endangering. Bail was set at $12,500. No further information in the case will be released, according to MCPD.
nbc16.com
Elliott State Forest, South Slough Reserve closed due to extreme fire danger
COOS BAY, Ore. — Effective immediately, the Elliott State Forest and South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve are closed to the public due to extreme fire danger, the Oregon Dept. of State Lands said Friday evening. The Department enacted the closures as a public safety measure. The National Weather...
nbc16.com
Wildfire related school closures and early releases
The Oakridge School District released all students at 10:30 due to a Level 2 evacuation order. All pre-kinder students have been bussed from Westridge to the elementary school and can be picked up there. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled. McKenzie River Community School has lost power and is...
nbc16.com
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
oregontoday.net
Missing Florence Woman & Child, Sept. 7
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34 year old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Rd on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 ½ year old daughter Skye Williams and has not been seen or heard from since. Kristin is described as a white female, 5’5”, heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female, 2’9”, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Kristin or her daughter, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN REPORTED TO BE SWINGING A CROW BAR
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 9:45 a.m. three separate witnesses called to say that the 32-year old was out of control in the 400 block of Southwest Oak Avenue, yelling and swinging a crow bar in the air. The witnesses also reported that the suspect had hit a porta potty multiple times as well as the asphalt in the parking lot of the American Legion building.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS BURNING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged reckless burning incident early Sunday. An RPD report just before 1:30 am. 34-year old Michelle Montelione was reported to be starting fires on the hillside of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Edenbower Boulevard. Officers could not locate her initially but found her later. Montelione was charged with reckless burning, recklessly endangering another and second-degree criminal trespass.
nbc16.com
Former North Bend mayor John Briggs hoping for a return to the office
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Former North Bend Mayor John Briggs hopes to make a return to the Mayor's seat in North Bend. He says the first thing he wants to see is leadership that makes the community part of the conversation. "Being open, and honest, and transparent with the...
nbc16.com
Roseburg schools to have early release Friday due to high heat
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District announced that all schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, September 9th. This is due to the local weather forecast that is calling for extreme heat conditions. According to district, students will be released Friday according to the schedule...
kezi.com
Missing Florence woman and daughter found
oregontoday.net
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
nbc16.com
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR UMPQUA BASIN STARTING FRIDAY
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 a.m. Friday through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The hazard area will start...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE WEATHER WATCH LATE THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from late Thursday night through Saturday morning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity for the Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest, Siskiyou Mountains and for the eastern Rogue Valley. An Urgent Fire Weather Message said any fires that develop...
