Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening Pt. 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women. Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services, and it’s important for the early detection of cancer. Dr. Maggie Lowther joins us to talk about how you can get screened.
WDTV
Glenville State students, faculty clean up section of road in Lewis, Gilmer Counties
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students and faculty recently met to clean up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties. The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority on Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary,...
WDTV
Grafton City Hospital appoints new CAO
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton City hospital has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer. Melissa Lockwood has been appointed the CAO of Grafton City Hospital. She is also the CAO of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. Kevin Gessler, former CAO for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances...
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Alderson Broaddus University holds opening convocation ceremony
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The fall semester is underway at Alderson Broauddus. The college celebrated the start of the new academic year with their opening convocation ceremony. University President, Tim Berry ,said this is his favorite event of the year. “It’s really one of the first times that everybody comes...
WDTV
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials on scene tell 5 News law enforcement swept the school and no evidence of a gun was found. Students may dismiss, but it is not a mandatory dismissal. Officials said there does not appear to be a credible threat toward the school based on their...
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Lincoln High School
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show traveled over to Lincoln High School today. 5 Sports’ Tyler Kennett and Casey Kay break down everything you need to know ahead of Lincoln taking on Grafton for week three of West Virginia high school football.
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Harrison County Elks Lodge donates nonperishables to Hope on the Horizon
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucked in the back of the Horizon Church in Lost Creek is the “Hope on the Horizon food pantry. The pantry holds a backpack program, where their mission is to provide students in need with food for the weekend. The Harrison County Elks Lodge...
WDTV
WVU prepares for home opener against Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As WVU prepares for Kansas this week, it’s a pivotal one for the confidence the team has in each other, their coaches and their own abilities this season. The Mountaineers have never lost to the Jayhawks at home, last year winning in Lawrence 34-28, a...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns not coming to ‘The Deck’ in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Big Daddy Guns will no longer be coming to “The Deck” on University Avenue in Morgantown, officials said. Logan Williams, Associate Corporate Council for Hardy World LLC., said the lease agreement has been terminated. [Starbucks] never terminated the lease or anything with us throughout...
WDTV
Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project. The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Darrell Eddy
Darrell Eddy, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931 on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Almeada...
WDTV
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson, 56, of Lumberport, went home to be with the Lord after fighting a long battle with cancer on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home with his loving wife, Doris, by his side. He was born June 12, 1965 in Clarksburg a son of the late Harold Albert Watson Jr. and Sue Ann Ashley Watson. Randy is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Hayhurst Watson whom he married on June 2, 1990. Also surviving are his brother, Craig Alan Watson of Clarksburg; his nephew, Jordan Watson and his mother, Vickie Watson of Flemington; his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Marjorie Hayhurst of Fairmont; sisters-in-law, Donna Tubolino of Morgantown; and Deborah Bouvy of Fairmont; and his brother-in-law, Danny Hayhurst and companion Phyllis Brown of Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mason and Mary Ashley; and paternal grandparents, Edith and Harold Albert Watson Sr. Randy was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the Diesel Institute of America. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed by several trucking companies in the area including Salerno Brothers, Atha Trucking, Nuzum Trucking, and Nuzum Enterprises. Randy went on to retire from the West Virginia Department of Highways District 4 after sixteen years of service. In Randy’s spare time from his mechanical duties, he loved working the family farm on Jones Run Road. Friends will be received at Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St. Shinnston, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 4:00 pm with Don Simmons and Mike Sheets officiating. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.perinefunerals.com Thank you to Hospice and all his friends who helped throughout his battle. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.
WDTV
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Coach Dawn Plitzuweit
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about bringing her winning flavor to the team, helping the team grow, and Mountaineer Camp. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
WDTV
More Airbnbs could make their way into Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Airbnbs are popping up all across the nation, and you might begin to find some in Clarksburg. An event venue in Clarksburg, the Morris, is hosting “Success Summit” where residents can learn how to turn their properties into short-term rentals. Executive Director of Clarksburg...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Robinson Grand’s Jason Young
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from The Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked events that will soon be coming to The Robinson Grand. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
WDTV
Hazel Viona Metz
Hazel Viona Metz, 93, of 1618 Buckhannon Run Rd. in Buckhannon, joined her husband in Heaven on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Glenville Genesis Center. Hazel was born in Weston on February 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Howard Brian Helmick and Ollie Mae Sprouse Helmick. In addition to her parents, one brother, Darrell D. Helmick, preceded Hazel in death. On June 7, 1949, Hazel married the love of her life, Hurley Franklin Metz. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage and she missed him dearly after his passing on September 16, 2002. Hazel is survived by one special nephew whom she loved like a son, Jerry Helmick and wife, Lisa, of Weston; two grandchildren-of-the-heart: Jessica Bennett and husband, Jeremy, of Ireland and Jeremy Helmick and wife, Olivia, of Weston; one nephew, Steven Helmick and wife, Hanni, of Elizabethtown, KY; great-nephew, Tommy Helmick and husband, Chad; two nieces: Kim Helmick and Sheila Tompkins and husband, Greg, both of East Lake, OH; and two great-nieces: Andrea and Jillian Tompkins. Hazel graduated from Weston High School and was a Christian by faith. She was proudly employed with G.C. Murphy for 37 years and 10 months starting at the Candy Counter and working her way up to Supervisor. As supervisor, she used her creative talents to decorate their window spaces beautifully. After retiring, Hazel taught ceramic classes at Lewis County Senior Center for 10 years. She enjoyed making one of a kind works of art, which included beautiful quilts that her family will cherish forever. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12 – 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Hazel Viona Metz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Navigating through social media noise and identifying factual information
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve all seen a social media post or video where your first thought is ‘Is that true?’. Unfortunately, misinformation comes in many forms, but there are tools to help you spot those red flags. That’s why WDTV and our corporate company Gray Television are...
Comments / 0