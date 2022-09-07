Read full article on original website
Everyone Involved in AEW All Out Backstage Fight Officially Suspended, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, an external third-party investigation is being conducted into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and members of The Elite. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer revealed additional information about the situation. Meltzer said, “Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and CM Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. There were neutral parties who saw everything and their versions are likely going to determine how this all plays out.”
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson. The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers,...
‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement
Folks, it’s officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […] The post ‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW
Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
Details On How Long CM Punk Will Be Out Of Action
CM Punk sent the wrestling world into a frenzy after he won the AEW World Title then went off on Colt Cabana, Adam Page and The Elite at the All Out post-show media scrum. Punk apparently suffered an injury during the All Out main event, and Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the injury is expected to keep CM Punk on the sidelines for about eight months.
AEW Star Acknowledges The Bloodline During SmackDown
At WWE Clash at the Castle fans saw the debut of a NXT star as Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event which helped Roman Reigns pick up the win over Drew McIntyre. This week Solo Sikoa was officially welcomed into The Bloodline and at one point during the segment Sami Zayn told the fans to “throw those ones up.” It appears that MJF was paying attention as he took it upon himself to throw a one up when he posted the following on Twitter:
Backstage News On Ricky Starks Quick Loss To Powerhouse Hobbs At AEW All Out
Fans were taken aback after the grudge match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks at All Out this past Sunday was essentially a squash after a month of build-up. According to Fightful Select, the match between the pair wasn't supposed to be as short as it was. The two originally had more time slotted for the match despite the "working plan" for the company to give Hobbs a push. The report addressed rumors of Starks suffering an injury in the match, stating that this wasn't the case, and Starks assured fans "he's healthy and good to go". Fightful also said that sources within AEW indicated to them that rumors saying he had asked out of his contract or signed a new contract were not true, following the talent meeting from earlier Wednesday to address the altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite.
Ric Flair Reacts to Backstage Fight at AEW All Out and CM Punk
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of issues on his To Be The Man podcast. He discussed the fight that took place backstage at AEW All Out. During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk criticised Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and all of AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
CM Punk Undergoes Surgery For AEW All Out Injury
CM Punk has been confirmed to have undergone surgery to fix the injury he suffered at AEW All Out. Dave Meltzer reported at F4W Online on Friday that Punk underwent the surgery earlier this week to fix his torn left tricep that was suffered during his AEW World Championship win over Jon Moxley.
MJF Threatens to Take AEW World Title to WWE, Namedrops Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Nick Khan
MJF cut his first promo since his return at AEW All Out shortly after Tony Khan made the announcement regarding the AEW titles. The Buffalo fans responded favorably to MJF by giving him a massive babyface reaction. When he proclaimed that he is better than Moses and that he intends to win the AEW World Title, the crowd responded enthusiastically with loud cheers.
