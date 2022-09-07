Read full article on original website
kacu.org
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo ready for visitors
The Taylor County Expo center grounds are set up for the 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo. The Cowgirls of West Texas started their jackpot breakaway this morning. Competitors run two rounds each and must rope a Calf in the shortest amount of time and can receive around $2,200 . The West Texas Fair and Rodeo got underway yesterday with a sneak peek of the Fair with free admission to the fairgrounds. Chair of the West Texas Rodeo Committee Taylor Long encourages locals to come to visit, "We’d love to see more people come and enjoy the rodeo and kinda get the look at it and of course get to the fair, eat a bunch of food and ride some rides, It's a really good time.”
GALLERY: Abilene area residents #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene area residents went to Buffalo Gap early Friday morning to #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted from her morning jog in Memphis then killed last week. The gathering began at the Old Settlers Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap at 4:20 a.m., the exact time of Fletcher’s kidnapping. Walkers […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 8th
If you have enjoyed the weather so far this week, you will be happy to see the forecast for the next several days. It calls for more of the same headed our way with those seasonal afternoon highs. For this afternoon, we will see sunshine everywhere and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.
Run/walk in honor of Eliza Fletcher taking place in Buffalo Gap early Friday morning
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A run/walk event in honor of Eliza Fletcher is taking place in Buffalo Gap early Friday morning. Participants are asked to meet at the pavilion for the Old Settler’s Reunion Grounds off Vine Street in Buffalo Gap at 4:00 a.m. The run, which is anticipated to take around 30 minutes […]
ktxs.com
Big Country firefighters climbing flights of stairs in remembrance of 911 first responders
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Firefighters with the Breckenridge Fire Department are paying tribute to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. The Breckenridge Fire Department posted a photo of their members who are climbing ten flights of stairs at the First National Bank Albany/Breckenridge eleven times in remembrance of the 911 first responders.
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?
Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
Hidden Gems: New Abilene proprietor tells truths of turning quarantine hobby into profitable business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city’s newest store, offering hand-poured candles, Abilene Candle Company, just celebrated its first birthday. After one full year of operation, the store owner looked back on her business’s conception as a lockdown hobby during COVID-19, through many accomplishments as a business, and said she’s eager for more. Owner and operator of […]
‘They’re trying to revitalize it and I love it’: Abilene City Council approves design, wider walkways in $9.3 mil. Downtown Abilene project
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted Thursday in approval of design and engineering fees for the proposed remodel of Cypress Street, in Downtown Abilene. They awarded contractor Jacob & Martin with that project in a separate vote, after hearing a presentation from CFO Will Duggar. “We talked about creating a gateway signage just, […]
AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) issued a warning to some residents in Abilene’s Elmwood and Sayles areas, warning neighbors and visitors of bees. In a press release, AFD said a crew responded to a call of a bee sting. One person was stung multiple times before another person attempted to help […]
Great Lakes Cheese opening Abilene plant soon, hiring for 200+ jobs with average salary of $60k
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great Lakes Cheese is opening a plant in Abilene soon, and they’re hosting 6 job fairs just this month to fill more than 200 positions with an average salary of $60,000. Great Lakes Cheese plans to have their Abilene factory off Hwy 36 up and running by November. Abilene Mayor Anthony […]
ktxs.com
New COVID boosters on the way to Taylor County
ABILENE, Texas — The CDC recently approved two new vaccine boosters to combat the Omicron sub variants—the BA.4 and 5. As of Wednesday, there are 83 current cases, according to the Taylor County Public Health District, and over a thousand active cases total. Taylor County Health Physician Dr....
ktxs.com
Eastland County sheriff's deputy receives 2022 Star Of Texas Award during ceremony
EASTLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott presented the 2022 Star Of Texas Awards today to "peace officers, fire fighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and to the Lone Star State." Governor Abbott was joined by First Lady Cecilia in Austin, Texas...
ktxs.com
Abilene Christian University receives $300,000 grant for lab research
ABILENE, Texas — For the second year in a row, Abilene Christian University is receiving an infrastructure grant from the Department of Energy. The $300,000 grant helps fund their advanced research center. Nuclear Energy Experimental Testing Lab Manager Rusty Towell says much of their research goes into finding cleaner...
Police confirm ‘active investigation’ involving Abilene softball organization
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have confirmed there is an ‘active investigation’ involving an Abilene softball organization. The nature of the investigation, which has something to do with Abilene Fastpitch Softball, has not been disclosed. Abilene Fastpitch Softball addressed the investigation on social media Tuesday, saying they had “cleaned house” and were in need to […]
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
BREAKING: Car crashes into south Abilene home, starts fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene home is on fire after a car crashed into it Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at a home on S 7th Street and Hawthorne Street around 2:40 p.m. KTAB and KRBC are at the scene, where the home is currently fully engulfed in flames with heavy fire and […]
ktxs.com
Group of six arrested in Abilene after police recover $24,000 worth of jewelry
ABILENE, Texas — Six people were arrested yesterday following a robbery at the Abilene Mall. According to a press release, a group of people performed a "Grab and GO" style robbery at the Mall of Abilene after they were observed casing at least five jewelry stores in the area. Two vehicles were detained and six people were arrested following a foot pursuit.
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
