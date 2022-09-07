ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

kacu.org

2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo ready for visitors

The Taylor County Expo center grounds are set up for the 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo. The Cowgirls of West Texas started their jackpot breakaway this morning. Competitors run two rounds each and must rope a Calf in the shortest amount of time and can receive around $2,200 . The West Texas Fair and Rodeo got underway yesterday with a sneak peek of the Fair with free admission to the fairgrounds. Chair of the West Texas Rodeo Committee Taylor Long encourages locals to come to visit, "We’d love to see more people come and enjoy the rodeo and kinda get the look at it and of course get to the fair, eat a bunch of food and ride some rides, It's a really good time.”
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 8th

If you have enjoyed the weather so far this week, you will be happy to see the forecast for the next several days. It calls for more of the same headed our way with those seasonal afternoon highs. For this afternoon, we will see sunshine everywhere and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Big Country firefighters climbing flights of stairs in remembrance of 911 first responders

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Firefighters with the Breckenridge Fire Department are paying tribute to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. The Breckenridge Fire Department posted a photo of their members who are climbing ten flights of stairs at the First National Bank Albany/Breckenridge eleven times in remembrance of the 911 first responders.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
KEAN 105

Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?

Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hidden Gems: New Abilene proprietor tells truths of turning quarantine hobby into profitable business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city’s newest store, offering hand-poured candles, Abilene Candle Company, just celebrated its first birthday. After one full year of operation, the store owner looked back on her business’s conception as a lockdown hobby during COVID-19, through many accomplishments as a business, and said she’s eager for more. Owner and operator of […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘They’re trying to revitalize it and I love it’: Abilene City Council approves design, wider walkways in $9.3 mil. Downtown Abilene project

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted Thursday in approval of design and engineering fees for the proposed remodel of Cypress Street, in Downtown Abilene. They awarded contractor Jacob & Martin with that project in a separate vote, after hearing a presentation from CFO Will Duggar. “We talked about creating a gateway signage just, […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

New COVID boosters on the way to Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas — The CDC recently approved two new vaccine boosters to combat the Omicron sub variants—the BA.4 and 5. As of Wednesday, there are 83 current cases, according to the Taylor County Public Health District, and over a thousand active cases total. Taylor County Health Physician Dr....
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Christian University receives $300,000 grant for lab research

ABILENE, Texas — For the second year in a row, Abilene Christian University is receiving an infrastructure grant from the Department of Energy. The $300,000 grant helps fund their advanced research center. Nuclear Energy Experimental Testing Lab Manager Rusty Towell says much of their research goes into finding cleaner...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police confirm ‘active investigation’ involving Abilene softball organization

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have confirmed there is an ‘active investigation’ involving an Abilene softball organization. The nature of the investigation, which has something to do with Abilene Fastpitch Softball, has not been disclosed. Abilene Fastpitch Softball addressed the investigation on social media Tuesday, saying they had “cleaned house” and were in need to […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Group of six arrested in Abilene after police recover $24,000 worth of jewelry

ABILENE, Texas — Six people were arrested yesterday following a robbery at the Abilene Mall. According to a press release, a group of people performed a "Grab and GO" style robbery at the Mall of Abilene after they were observed casing at least five jewelry stores in the area. Two vehicles were detained and six people were arrested following a foot pursuit.
ABILENE, TX

