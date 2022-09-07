The Taylor County Expo center grounds are set up for the 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo. The Cowgirls of West Texas started their jackpot breakaway this morning. Competitors run two rounds each and must rope a Calf in the shortest amount of time and can receive around $2,200 . The West Texas Fair and Rodeo got underway yesterday with a sneak peek of the Fair with free admission to the fairgrounds. Chair of the West Texas Rodeo Committee Taylor Long encourages locals to come to visit, "We’d love to see more people come and enjoy the rodeo and kinda get the look at it and of course get to the fair, eat a bunch of food and ride some rides, It's a really good time.”

