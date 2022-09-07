ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Javier Báez to Play for Puerto Rico in 2023 World Baseball Classic

By Jack Vita
 2 days ago

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez will represent his native country Puerto Rico again in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Báez was a key member of the Puerto Rican national team in the 2017 WBC. Puerto Rico reached the championship game, but lost to Team USA 8-0.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez became the latest star to commit to playing in the World Baseball Classic Wednesday afternoon.

Báez will play for the Puerto Rican national team once again in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Báez was a key member of the 2017 Puerto Rican team that got all the way to the championship game, falling to the United States 8-0.

Major League Baseball tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Báez will represent his native country in the 2023 event.

Báez joins Twins infielders Carlos Correa and José Miranda and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman as the first Major League players to commit to playing for Team Puerto Rico for 2023.

Stroman was the MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic for Team USA, but announced recently that he will cross over and play for the team that Team USA beat in the WBC title game in 2023 instead. Stroman's mother is of Puerto Rican decent.

In addition to Báez and Correa, Puerto Rico's 2017 team also included MLB players Carlos Beltran, Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz, Jose Berrios and Yadier Molina.

Báez is in the middle of his worst full big-league season, slashing just .230/.272/.641 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI, eight stolen bases and an 85 OPS+.

Báez has struggled in the field this season too. In the first year of his six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers, Báez leads the majors in errors with 23 and has a fielding percentage of .955, to go with -3 Defensive Runs Saved and 0.5 Defensive Wins Above Replacement.

Perhaps spending a spring with other stars from his native country will help him bounce-back in 2023.

FOX Sports

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep that thrust them back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Yankees' Tim Locastro left off Wednesday Game 1 lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Locastro will take a seat after covering left field last game. Miguel Andujar, who has been called up to be the Yankees' 29th man on Wednesday, will start in left field and hit fifth.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

Jerry Seinfeld Blames Timmy Trumpet for Mets Blowing Division Lead

Legendary comedian and lifelong New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld took to Instagram Wednesday morning to sound off on the Mets blowing their 10.5 game-lead in the National League East, blaming Timmy Trumpet's live performance at Citi Field for the Mets' recent struggles, comparing it to when the Baha Men performed at the 2000 World Series. The Mets had lost four of their last five entering play Wednesday.
QUEENS, NY
