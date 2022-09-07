Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance

Photo: OJO Images RF

A South Florida city has voted to repeal an ordinance that prohibited homeless people from panhandling.

The only 'no' vote during Tuesday night's City Commission meeting in Lake Worth Beach came from Sarah Malega, who operates a gym in the downtown area.

"Business owners, and I am one, who is dealing with every single day regardless of the fact that I have a 'No Trespassing' sign at the front and at the back of my business, every single morning my staff and my wife have to come in and clean up human feces."

But those in favor of ditching the ordinance say it hasn't been enforced since January because case law prohibits it. The city faces lawsuits from people who claim their First Amendment rights were violated when they were fined.

Commissioner Christopher McVoy was one of votes in favor of repealing the ordinance, but he says he wants to come up with more ways to help the homeless.

"I've had discussions with the city manager...would it make sense to have more public restrooms of some sort, port o potties, something fancier? It sounds better than pooping on the sidewalk in front of a business. Yes, but it might attract more people into the town because they hear there are great port o potties in Lake Worth."

Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.

People spoke out on both sides of that issue, including one man who lives in Jupiter but works in Lake Worth Beach.

"I just want to see more policing when it comes to violent homeless people. They can ask for money, that doesn't really bother me. But, for them sleeping everywhere...if you guys agree with it, have them come to your house and sleep in your yard first. Once they fill up there, then they can go everywhere else."

No vote was taken on the 'sleeping' ordinance.