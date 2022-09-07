ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168x9f_0hlujMPY00
Photo: OJO Images RF

A South Florida city has voted to repeal an ordinance that prohibited homeless people from panhandling.

The only 'no' vote during Tuesday night's City Commission meeting in Lake Worth Beach came from Sarah Malega, who operates a gym in the downtown area.

"Business owners, and I am one, who is dealing with every single day regardless of the fact that I have a 'No Trespassing' sign at the front and at the back of my business, every single morning my staff and my wife have to come in and clean up human feces."

But those in favor of ditching the ordinance say it hasn't been enforced since January because case law prohibits it. The city faces lawsuits from people who claim their First Amendment rights were violated when they were fined.

Commissioner Christopher McVoy was one of votes in favor of repealing the ordinance, but he says he wants to come up with more ways to help the homeless.

"I've had discussions with the city manager...would it make sense to have more public restrooms of some sort, port o potties, something fancier? It sounds better than pooping on the sidewalk in front of a business. Yes, but it might attract more people into the town because they hear there are great port o potties in Lake Worth."

Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.

People spoke out on both sides of that issue, including one man who lives in Jupiter but works in Lake Worth Beach.

"I just want to see more policing when it comes to violent homeless people. They can ask for money, that doesn't really bother me. But, for them sleeping everywhere...if you guys agree with it, have them come to your house and sleep in your yard first. Once they fill up there, then they can go everywhere else."

No vote was taken on the 'sleeping' ordinance.

Comments / 11

Rumplez
2d ago

So are the panhandlers gonna get audited for not reporting income by the newly ramped up IRS?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocamag.com

Lake Worth Beach Addresses Panhandling Ordinances

On Tuesday, Lake Worth Beach city commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward with a motion to repeal two controversial panhandling ordinances. The decision comes as the city faces pressure from a pending lawsuit filed by Southern Legal Counsel on behalf of four homeless Lake Worth Beach residents. Municipalities across the country have been facing similar suits, and there’s no reason to expect an ebbing of the legal tide any time soon.
LAKE WORTH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Jupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED

PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Repeal#City Commission
cw34.com

Delray Beach City Commission may lift ban on conversion therapy

DELRAY BEACH, FL/CBS12 News — UPDATE: The Delray Beach City Commission has voted unanimously tonight to lift the city’s ban on conversion therapy for minors and also voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to discourage conversion therapy. ORIGINAL STORY:. The city of Delray Beach is considering a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Palm Beach Daily News

Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around

Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Slime time: Septic tanks suspected as origin of Stuart algae bloom

'Just knowing how septic tanks work, it’s designed to fail.'. For the generations who grew up seeing green slime dumped on people to great comedic effect, it’s a kind of melancholy nostalgia to now see slime coating the water and killing vital marine plant life. Call it, “You Can’t Do That On Waterways,” but it’s happening on the Sailfish Flats near Stuart, threatening seagrass meadows Floridians took so much time and money to save.
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons

City announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons. It won't be a pirate's life in Boynton Beach this year. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency has announced that the annual and very popular Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash – arguably Boynton Beach's signature event – will not take place this year due to "logistics and budgetary constraints."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy